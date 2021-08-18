Goldman slashes price target on Opendoor Technologies Inc. [OPEN] – find out why.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: OPEN] loss -9.29% or -1.51 points to close at $14.80 with a heavy trading volume of 23846478 shares. The company report on August 17, 2021 that Opendoor Technologies Inc. Announces Proposed Convertible Senior Notes Offering.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: OPEN) (“Opendoor”), a leading digital platform for residential real estate, announced its intention to offer, subject to market and other conditions, $750,000,000 aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2026 (the “notes”) in a private offering to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). Opendoor also expects to grant the initial purchasers of the notes an option to purchase, for settlement within a period of 13 days from, and including, the date when the notes are first issued, up to an additional $112,500,000 principal amount of notes.

The notes will be senior, unsecured obligations of Opendoor, will accrue interest payable semi-annually in arrears and will mature on August 15, 2026, unless earlier repurchased, redeemed or converted. Noteholders will have the right to convert their notes in certain circumstances and during specified periods. Opendoor will settle conversions by paying cash up to the aggregate principal amount of the notes to be converted and paying or delivering, as applicable, cash, shares of its common stock or a combination of cash and shares of its common stock, at its election, in respect of the remainder, if any, of its conversion obligation in excess of the aggregate principal amount of the notes being converted based on the applicable conversion rate(s). The notes will be redeemable, in whole or in part (subject to certain limitations), for cash at Opendoor’s option at any time, and from time to time, on a redemption date on or after August 20, 2024 and before the 36th scheduled trading day immediately before the maturity date, but only if the last reported sale price per share of Opendoor’s common stock exceeds 130% of the conversion price for a specified period of time and certain liquidity conditions have been satisfied. The redemption price will be equal to the principal amount of the notes to be redeemed, plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any, to, but excluding, the redemption date. The interest rate, initial conversion rate and other terms of the notes will be determined at the pricing of the offering.

It opened the trading session at $15.525, the shares rose to $15.675 and dropped to $14.6716, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for OPEN points out that the company has recorded -53.06% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -40.28% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 10.81M shares, OPEN reached to a volume of 23846478 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Opendoor Technologies Inc. [OPEN]:

Goldman have made an estimate for Opendoor Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 18, 2021, representing the official price target for Opendoor Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $37, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on OPEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Opendoor Technologies Inc. is set at 1.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for OPEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.84.

Trading performance analysis for OPEN stock

Opendoor Technologies Inc. [OPEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.37. With this latest performance, OPEN shares gained by 4.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OPEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.27 for Opendoor Technologies Inc. [OPEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.93, while it was recorded at 16.23 for the last single week of trading, and 21.25 for the last 200 days.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. [OPEN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Opendoor Technologies Inc. [OPEN] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.20 and a Gross Margin at +8.51. Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.10.

Return on Total Capital for OPEN is now -17.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -32.18. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -35.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -26.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Opendoor Technologies Inc. [OPEN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 34.32. Additionally, OPEN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 25.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Opendoor Technologies Inc. [OPEN] managed to generate an average of -$273,626 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3,457.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.37.Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at Opendoor Technologies Inc. [OPEN]

There are presently around $5,426 million, or 57.10% of OPEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OPEN stocks are: SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD with ownership of 73,620,282, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 7.80% of the total institutional ownership; VK SERVICES, LLC, holding 46,120,934 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $682.36 million in OPEN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $614.14 million in OPEN stock with ownership of nearly 44.538% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Opendoor Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 167 institutional holders increased their position in Opendoor Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:OPEN] by around 97,589,282 shares. Additionally, 71 investors decreased positions by around 43,043,163 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 226,137,925 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 366,770,370 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OPEN stock had 100 new institutional investments in for a total of 32,910,794 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 1,537,367 shares during the same period.