Goldman lifts Li Auto Inc. [LI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Li Auto Inc. [NASDAQ: LI] gained 1.34% or 0.37 points to close at $28.03 with a heavy trading volume of 10307728 shares. The company report on August 13, 2021 that Li Auto Inc. Listed on the Main Board of HKEX.

Blue Run Ventures China is one of the early investors of Li Auto.

Li Auto Inc. (“Li Auto” or the “Company”, Nasdaq: LI, HKEX: 2015), an NEV automaker in China, announced that the Company’s Class A ordinary shares (“Shares”) began trading on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (“HKEX”) under the stock code “2015,” successfully going public in Hong Kong.

It opened the trading session at $27.29, the shares rose to $28.46 and dropped to $26.91, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for LI points out that the company has recorded -5.75% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -91.99% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 14.92M shares, LI reached to a volume of 10307728 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Li Auto Inc. [LI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LI shares is $38.16 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LI stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Li Auto Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $60 to $62. The new note on the price target was released on June 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Li Auto Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $37, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on LI stock. On February 26, 2021, analysts increased their price target for LI shares from 33 to 34.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Li Auto Inc. is set at 1.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for LI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 32.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.02.

Trading performance analysis for LI stock

Li Auto Inc. [LI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.77. With this latest performance, LI shares dropped by -8.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 81.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.70 for Li Auto Inc. [LI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.85, while it was recorded at 29.04 for the last single week of trading, and 28.14 for the last 200 days.

Li Auto Inc. [LI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Li Auto Inc. [LI] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.76 and a Gross Margin at +15.51. Li Auto Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.76.

Return on Total Capital for LI is now -3.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.87. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.92, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Li Auto Inc. [LI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.66. Additionally, LI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Li Auto Inc. [LI] managed to generate an average of -$44,623 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 22.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.Li Auto Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.60 and a Current Ratio set at 5.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at Li Auto Inc. [LI]

There are presently around $4,193 million, or 16.40% of LI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 23,853,665, which is approximately 131.737% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 16,274,367 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $456.17 million in LI stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $415.67 million in LI stock with ownership of nearly 61.607% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Li Auto Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 165 institutional holders increased their position in Li Auto Inc. [NASDAQ:LI] by around 68,868,604 shares. Additionally, 65 investors decreased positions by around 25,544,423 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 55,171,906 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 149,584,933 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LI stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,566,201 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 1,606,443 shares during the same period.