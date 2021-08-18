For Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST], Analyst sees a rise to $230. What next?

Upstart Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: UPST] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.35% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 47.54%. The company report on August 18, 2021 that Upstart Holdings, Inc. Announces Pricing of Offering of $575,000,000 of 0.25% Convertible Senior Notes Due 2026.

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (“Upstart”) (NASDAQ: UPST) announced the pricing of $575,000,000 aggregate principal amount of Convertible Senior Notes due 2026 (the “notes”) in a private offering (the “offering”) to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A promulgated under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). Upstart also granted the initial purchasers of the notes an option to purchase, within a 13-day period beginning on, and including, the date the notes are first issued, up to an additional $86,250,000 aggregate principal amount of the notes. The sale of the notes to the initial purchasers is expected to settle on August 20, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions, and is expected to result in approximately $561.2 million in net proceeds to Upstart after deducting the initial purchasers’ discount and estimated offering expenses payable by Upstart (assuming no exercise of the initial purchasers’ option to purchase additional notes).

The notes will be senior, unsecured obligations of Upstart. The notes will bear interest at a rate of 0.25% per year. Interest will be payable semi-annually in arrears on February 15 and August 15 of each year, beginning on February 15, 2022. The notes will mature on August 15, 2026, unless earlier redeemed, repurchased, or converted. Upstart may not redeem the notes prior to August 20, 2024. Upstart may redeem for cash all or any portion of the notes, at its option, on or after August 20, 2024, if the last reported sale price of Upstart’s common stock has been at least 130% of the conversion price then in effect for at least 20 trading days (whether or not consecutive) during any 30 consecutive trading day period (including the last trading day of such period) ending on, and including, the trading day immediately preceding the date on which Upstart provides notice of redemption at a redemption price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the notes to be redeemed, plus any accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the redemption date. No sinking fund is provided for the notes, which means that Upstart is not required to redeem or retire the notes periodically. Holders of the notes will have the right to require Upstart to repurchase for cash all or a portion of their notes upon the occurrence of a fundamental change (as defined in the indenture governing the notes) at a purchase price of 100% of the principal amount of the notes to be repurchased, plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the fundamental change repurchase date.

The one-year Upstart Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -45.06. The average equity rating for UPST stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $13.49 billion, with 73.63 million shares outstanding and 64.02 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.21M shares, UPST stock reached a trading volume of 7424741 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UPST shares is $138.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UPST stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Upstart Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $120 to $205. The new note on the price target was released on August 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Upstart Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $147, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on UPST stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Upstart Holdings Inc. is set at 13.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for UPST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 29.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 46.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.81.

Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 47.54. With this latest performance, UPST shares gained by 73.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 129.46% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UPST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.23 for Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 131.40, while it was recorded at 190.74 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Upstart Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.04. Upstart Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.56.

Return on Total Capital for UPST is now 3.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.99. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 27.33. Additionally, UPST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] managed to generate an average of $10,800 per employee.

Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8,328 million, or 57.90% of UPST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UPST stocks are: THIRD POINT LLC with ownership of 13,381,222, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VK SERVICES, LLC, holding 5,248,588 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.05 billion in UPST stocks shares; and FIRST ROUND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT III, LLC, currently with $583.65 million in UPST stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Upstart Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 208 institutional holders increased their position in Upstart Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:UPST] by around 9,249,652 shares. Additionally, 50 investors decreased positions by around 4,902,064 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 27,448,437 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 41,600,153 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UPST stock had 144 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,682,731 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 806,057 shares during the same period.