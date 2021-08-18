For Sphere 3D Corp. [ANY], Analyst sees a rise to $3. What next?

Sphere 3D Corp. [NASDAQ: ANY] loss -13.83% on the last trading session, reaching $4.05 price per share at the time. The company report on August 17, 2021 that Sphere 3D Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results.

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – August 16, 2021) – Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) (the “Company” or “Sphere 3D”), a company delivering containerization, virtualization, and data management solutions, reported financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results:.

Sphere 3D Corp. represents 9.42 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $75.53 million with the latest information. ANY stock price has been found in the range of $3.95 to $4.40.

If compared to the average trading volume of 11.73M shares, ANY reached a trading volume of 5366889 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Sphere 3D Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2016. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 24, 2015, representing the official price target for Sphere 3D Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sphere 3D Corp. is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for ANY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.74.

Trading performance analysis for ANY stock

Sphere 3D Corp. [ANY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.37. With this latest performance, ANY shares gained by 63.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 48.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 44.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ANY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.08 for Sphere 3D Corp. [ANY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.05, while it was recorded at 4.18 for the last single week of trading, and 2.29 for the last 200 days.

Sphere 3D Corp. [ANY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sphere 3D Corp. [ANY] shares currently have an operating margin of -117.14 and a Gross Margin at +26.40. Sphere 3D Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -119.20.

Return on Total Capital for ANY is now -122.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -167.00. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -184.96, with Return on Assets sitting at -57.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sphere 3D Corp. [ANY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 49.97. Additionally, ANY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.15.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.Sphere 3D Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Sphere 3D Corp. [ANY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ANY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sphere 3D Corp. go to 20.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Sphere 3D Corp. [ANY]

There are presently around $5 million, or 12.60% of ANY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ANY stocks are: EMERALD MUTUAL FUND ADVISERS TRUST with ownership of 904,912, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 29.32% of the total institutional ownership; CYRUS CAPITAL PARTNERS, L.P., holding 145,301 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.59 million in ANY stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA FUNDAMENTAL INVESTMENTS, LLC, currently with $0.29 million in ANY stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sphere 3D Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in Sphere 3D Corp. [NASDAQ:ANY] by around 1,066,176 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 26,721 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 120,729 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,213,626 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ANY stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,064,597 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 26,721 shares during the same period.