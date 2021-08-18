For Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT], Analyst sees a rise to $45. What next?

Riot Blockchain Inc. [NASDAQ: RIOT] price plunged by -8.57 percent to reach at -$3.07. The company report on August 11, 2021 that Riot Blockchain Announces July Production and Operations Updates.

Riot produces 444 Bitcoins in July 2021.

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) (“Riot”, “Riot Blockchain” or the “Company”), one of the leading Nasdaq-listed Bitcoin (“BTC”) mining companies in the United States, announces its July production and operations updates, including its unaudited Bitcoin production for July 2021 and its miner shipping/deployment status.

A sum of 7798612 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 12.60M shares. Riot Blockchain Inc. shares reached a high of $35.80 and dropped to a low of $32.41 until finishing in the latest session at $32.76.

The one-year RIOT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 29.85. The average equity rating for RIOT stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RIOT shares is $46.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RIOT stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Riot Blockchain Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 30, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Compass Point raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 21, 2021, representing the official price target for Riot Blockchain Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $43, while B. Riley Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on RIOT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Riot Blockchain Inc. is set at 2.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for RIOT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 86.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.18.

RIOT Stock Performance Analysis:

Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.89. With this latest performance, RIOT shares gained by 26.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 689.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIOT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.77 for Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.93, while it was recorded at 35.80 for the last single week of trading, and 30.78 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Riot Blockchain Inc. Fundamentals:

Riot Blockchain Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 37.20 and a Current Ratio set at 37.20.

RIOT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RIOT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Riot Blockchain Inc. go to 20.00%.

Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $911 million, or 29.60% of RIOT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RIOT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,729,446, which is approximately 36.138% of the company’s market cap and around 14.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,560,953 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $182.18 million in RIOT stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $81.44 million in RIOT stock with ownership of nearly 2.427% of the company’s market capitalization.

147 institutional holders increased their position in Riot Blockchain Inc. [NASDAQ:RIOT] by around 12,815,429 shares. Additionally, 83 investors decreased positions by around 3,697,504 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 11,310,460 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,823,393 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RIOT stock had 91 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,732,242 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 867,682 shares during the same period.