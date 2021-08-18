For NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA], Analyst sees a rise to $245. What next?

NVIDIA Corporation [NASDAQ: NVDA] loss -2.47% on the last trading session, reaching $194.58 price per share at the time. The company report on August 12, 2021 that NVIDIA Founder and CEO Jensen Huang to Receive Semiconductor Industry’s Top Honor.

Accelerated computing pioneer to accept 2021 Robert N. Noyce Award at SIA Awards Dinner on Nov. 18.

The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) announced Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) and a trailblazer in building accelerated computing platforms, is the 2021 recipient of the industry’s highest honor, the Robert N. Noyce Award.

NVIDIA Corporation represents 2.48 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $478.10 billion with the latest information. NVDA stock price has been found in the range of $192.67 to $197.70.

If compared to the average trading volume of 38.47M shares, NVDA reached a trading volume of 20286708 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA]:

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for NVIDIA Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $184 to $230. The new note on the price target was released on August 12, 2021, representing the official price target for NVIDIA Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $187.50 to $250, while Evercore ISI kept a Outperform rating on NVDA stock. On August 04, 2021, analysts increased their price target for NVDA shares from 200 to 250.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NVIDIA Corporation is set at 6.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVDA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 24.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 25.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for NVDA in the course of the last twelve months was 93.38 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.00.

Trading performance analysis for NVDA stock

NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.40. With this latest performance, NVDA shares gained by 3.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 57.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVDA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.03 for NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 193.69, while it was recorded at 198.40 for the last single week of trading, and 152.68 for the last 200 days.

NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.68 and a Gross Margin at +62.34. NVIDIA Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.98.

Return on Total Capital for NVDA is now 23.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 22.65. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 18.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 45.69. Additionally, NVDA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 39.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA] managed to generate an average of $228,300 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.72.NVIDIA Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.00 and a Current Ratio set at 4.50.

NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVDA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVIDIA Corporation go to 30.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA]

There are presently around $318,970 million, or 67.40% of NVDA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NVDA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 193,272,804, which is approximately 0.694% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 182,040,700 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $35.42 billion in NVDA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $33.55 billion in NVDA stock with ownership of nearly -3.213% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NVIDIA Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 1,356 institutional holders increased their position in NVIDIA Corporation [NASDAQ:NVDA] by around 83,229,060 shares. Additionally, 975 investors decreased positions by around 85,940,820 shares, while 251 investors held positions by with 1,470,102,064 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,639,271,944 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NVDA stock had 280 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,443,444 shares, while 86 institutional investors sold positions of 3,315,232 shares during the same period.