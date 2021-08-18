For MP Materials Corp. [MP], Analyst sees a rise to $45. What next?

MP Materials Corp. [NYSE: MP] traded at a low on 08/17/21, posting a -2.85 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $33.01. The company report on August 6, 2021 that MP Materials Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results.

Record Quarterly Production, Revenue and Net Income.

Accelerates Domestic Magnet Manufacturing Plans; Location TBA Later This Year.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4338984 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of MP Materials Corp. stands at 5.30% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.46%.

The market cap for MP stock reached $6.07 billion, with 172.68 million shares outstanding and 144.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.91M shares, MP reached a trading volume of 4338984 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about MP Materials Corp. [MP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MP shares is $41.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MP stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for MP Materials Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 30, 2021, representing the official price target for MP Materials Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $41, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on MP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MP Materials Corp. is set at 2.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for MP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 22.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.51.

How has MP stock performed recently?

MP Materials Corp. [MP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.56. With this latest performance, MP shares gained by 1.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 170.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.15 for MP Materials Corp. [MP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.32, while it was recorded at 35.95 for the last single week of trading, and 31.81 for the last 200 days.

MP Materials Corp. [MP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MP Materials Corp. [MP] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.76 and a Gross Margin at +45.66. MP Materials Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.25.

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MP Materials Corp. [MP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.67. Additionally, MP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.59, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MP Materials Corp. [MP] managed to generate an average of -$78,791 per employee.MP Materials Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 13.40 and a Current Ratio set at 13.80.

Earnings analysis for MP Materials Corp. [MP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MP Materials Corp. go to 66.02%.

Insider trade positions for MP Materials Corp. [MP]

There are presently around $3,998 million, or 64.70% of MP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MP stocks are: JHL CAPITAL GROUP LLC with ownership of 44,209,204, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; QVT FINANCIAL LP, holding 21,224,005 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $700.6 million in MP stocks shares; and FORTRESS INVESTMENT GROUP LLC, currently with $305.9 million in MP stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MP Materials Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 184 institutional holders increased their position in MP Materials Corp. [NYSE:MP] by around 19,920,011 shares. Additionally, 104 investors decreased positions by around 6,670,848 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 94,524,467 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 121,115,326 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MP stock had 107 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,326,114 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 2,758,318 shares during the same period.