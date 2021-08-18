Deutsche Bank slashes price target on Bilibili Inc. [BILI] – find out why.

Bilibili Inc. [NASDAQ: BILI] loss -2.42% or -1.68 points to close at $67.78 with a heavy trading volume of 7963418 shares. The company report on August 11, 2021 that Bilibili Announces Strategic Equity Investment in China Telecom.

Bilibili Inc. (the “Company” or “Bilibili”) (Nasdaq: BILI and HKEX: 9626), an iconic brand and a leading video community for young generations in China, announced that its PRC subsidiary Shanghai Bilibili Technology Co., Ltd. (“Shanghai Bilibili”) has entered into a strategic investor allotment agreement (the “Allotment Agreement”) with China Telecom Corporation Limited (or “China Telecom”) (HKEX: 0728) and a sponsor (the “Sponsor”) for China Telecom’s proposed offering of A shares in conjunction with its listing on the Shanghai Stock Exchange. China Telecom is an integrated intelligent information service provider in the PRC with full-service capabilities.

Pursuant to the Allotment Agreement, Shanghai Bilibili is investing an aggregate amount of approximately RMB500 million in China Telecom’s newly issued A shares. Based on an offering price of RMB4.53 per A share, Shanghai Bilibili has been allocated 110,375,000 of the newly issued A shares. Shanghai Bilibili will be subject to 36 months of lock-up obligations over the A shares allocated to it.

It opened the trading session at $66.50, the shares rose to $69.58 and dropped to $64.15, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BILI points out that the company has recorded -53.84% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -67.77% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.78M shares, BILI reached to a volume of 7963418 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Bilibili Inc. [BILI]:

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Bilibili Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, CLSA dropped their target price from $128 to $114. The new note on the price target was released on July 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Bilibili Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $184 to $175, while China Renaissance kept a Buy rating on BILI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bilibili Inc. is set at 5.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for BILI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.07.

Trading performance analysis for BILI stock

Bilibili Inc. [BILI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.48. With this latest performance, BILI shares dropped by -37.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 55.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BILI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.72 for Bilibili Inc. [BILI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 102.01, while it was recorded at 74.33 for the last single week of trading, and 101.05 for the last 200 days.

Bilibili Inc. [BILI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bilibili Inc. [BILI] shares currently have an operating margin of -26.18 and a Gross Margin at +23.67. Bilibili Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -25.10.

Return on Total Capital for BILI is now -22.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -22.11. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -40.05, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bilibili Inc. [BILI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 113.04. Additionally, BILI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 109.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bilibili Inc. [BILI] managed to generate an average of -$391,422 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.59.Bilibili Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 4.20.

Bilibili Inc. [BILI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BILI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bilibili Inc. go to 13.47%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Bilibili Inc. [BILI]

There are presently around $10,407 million, or 50.30% of BILI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BILI stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 12,296,220, which is approximately 4.309% of the company’s market cap and around 18.59% of the total institutional ownership; ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD, holding 10,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $677.8 million in BILI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $589.69 million in BILI stock with ownership of nearly 56.156% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bilibili Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 180 institutional holders increased their position in Bilibili Inc. [NASDAQ:BILI] by around 26,213,609 shares. Additionally, 149 investors decreased positions by around 29,171,292 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 98,155,046 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 153,539,947 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BILI stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,542,979 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 15,073,914 shares during the same period.