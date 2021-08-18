Dare Bioscience Inc. [DARE] Is Currently -2.63 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Dare Bioscience Inc. [NASDAQ: DARE] closed the trading session at $1.48 on 08/17/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.46, while the highest price level was $1.54. The company report on August 12, 2021 that Daré Bioscience Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides a Company Update.

Conference Call and Webcast at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: DARE), a leader in women’s health innovation, reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 and provided a company update.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 10.45 percent and weekly performance of -11.38 percent. The stock has been moved at -34.80 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -3.27 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 8.03 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.88M shares, DARE reached to a volume of 5716039 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dare Bioscience Inc. is set at 0.12 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.17.

DARE stock trade performance evaluation

Dare Bioscience Inc. [DARE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.38. With this latest performance, DARE shares dropped by -3.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DARE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.46 for Dare Bioscience Inc. [DARE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5470, while it was recorded at 1.6000 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5970 for the last 200 days.

Dare Bioscience Inc. [DARE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Dare Bioscience Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Dare Bioscience Inc. [DARE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5 million, or 7.70% of DARE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DARE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,941,258, which is approximately 37.158% of the company’s market cap and around 5.57% of the total institutional ownership; POLARIS VENTURE MANAGEMENT CO. V, L.L.C., holding 326,240 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.48 million in DARE stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.46 million in DARE stock with ownership of nearly 19.702% of the company’s market capitalization.

19 institutional holders increased their position in Dare Bioscience Inc. [NASDAQ:DARE] by around 1,136,445 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 1,096,087 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 1,300,151 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,532,683 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DARE stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 208,540 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 196,380 shares during the same period.