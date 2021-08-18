DA Davidson slashes price target on Lightning eMotors Inc. [ZEV] – find out why.

Lightning eMotors Inc. [NYSE: ZEV] plunged by -$1.63 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $8.67 during the day while it closed the day at $8.00. The company report on August 17, 2021 that Lightning eMotors Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter 2021.

– Record 2Q Revenue of $5.9 Million, Compared to $0.9 Million For the Prior-Year Period, Increasing 580% Year-Over-Year –.

– Sales of 37 Zero Emission Vehicles and Powertrain Systems, Increasing Over 300% Year-Over-Year –.

Lightning eMotors Inc. stock has also loss -31.03% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ZEV stock has inclined by 5.12% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -47.58% and lost -39.30% year-on date.

The market cap for ZEV stock reached $650.40 million, with 7.45 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.46M shares, ZEV reached a trading volume of 5118255 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Lightning eMotors Inc. [ZEV]:

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Lightning eMotors Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on August 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Lightning eMotors Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on ZEV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lightning eMotors Inc. is set at 0.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZEV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 50.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

ZEV stock trade performance evaluation

Lightning eMotors Inc. [ZEV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -31.03. With this latest performance, ZEV shares gained by 22.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZEV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.83 for Lightning eMotors Inc. [ZEV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.76, while it was recorded at 9.36 for the last single week of trading, and 10.49 for the last 200 days.

Lightning eMotors Inc. [ZEV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Lightning eMotors Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Lightning eMotors Inc. [ZEV]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $28 million, or 5.50% of ZEV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZEV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,560,281, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 34.20% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF THE WEST, holding 604,845 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.84 million in ZEV stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $1.71 million in ZEV stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lightning eMotors Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 29 institutional holders increased their position in Lightning eMotors Inc. [NYSE:ZEV] by around 3,327,326 shares. Additionally, 34 investors decreased positions by around 3,231,129 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 3,023,430 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,535,025 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZEV stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,230,015 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 2,728,063 shares during the same period.