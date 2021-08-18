Cantor Fitzgerald slashes price target on Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX] – find out why.

Jaguar Health Inc. [NASDAQ: JAGX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.72% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -14.29%. The company report on August 17, 2021 that Jaguar Health Subsidiary Announces Completion of Additional Preclinical Study of Lechlemer (NP-300), the Company’s Human Drug Product Candidate for Diarrhea Relief from Cholera and Other Acute Infectious Diarrhea.

In support of planned Investigational New Drug application for lechlemer, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Jaguar’s wholly owned subsidiary, received comprehensive animal toxicity preclinical services supported by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases for four studies.

Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Napo”), the wholly-owned subsidiary of Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) (“Jaguar” or the “Company”), announced the completion of an additional preclinical toxicology study intended to support continued development of NP-300 (lechlemer) for the symptomatic relief of diarrhea from cholera and other infectious diarrheal conditions. The study findings support the Investigational New Drug (IND) application Napo plans to file for lechlemer for this indication in the first half of 2022.

Over the last 12 months, JAGX stock rose by 115.09%. The average equity rating for JAGX stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $167.88 million, with 147.26 million shares outstanding and 134.21 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.41M shares, JAGX stock reached a trading volume of 4567641 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX]:

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Jaguar Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Rodman & Renshaw raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 11, 2017, representing the official price target for Jaguar Health Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Jaguar Health Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for JAGX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.15.

JAGX Stock Performance Analysis:

Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.29. With this latest performance, JAGX shares dropped by -21.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 115.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JAGX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.35 for Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5424, while it was recorded at 1.2380 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5885 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Jaguar Health Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX] shares currently have an operating margin of -283.93 and a Gross Margin at +65.05. Jaguar Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -360.25.

Return on Total Capital for JAGX is now -86.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -133.52. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -179.03, with Return on Assets sitting at -85.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 94.23. Additionally, JAGX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 72.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX] managed to generate an average of -$994,382 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Jaguar Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

JAGX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JAGX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Jaguar Health Inc. go to 40.00%.

Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $25 million, or 12.10% of JAGX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JAGX stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 5,583,361, which is approximately 6865.184% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,431,281 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.19 million in JAGX stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $3.18 million in JAGX stock with ownership of nearly 193.752% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Jaguar Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 18 institutional holders increased their position in Jaguar Health Inc. [NASDAQ:JAGX] by around 13,692,118 shares. Additionally, 19 investors decreased positions by around 1,153,090 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 7,375,810 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,221,018 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JAGX stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,651,340 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 887,268 shares during the same period.