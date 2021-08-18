Canaan Inc. [CAN] gain 37.94% so far this year. What now?

Canaan Inc. [NASDAQ: CAN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.33% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -13.16%. The company report on August 13, 2021 that Canaan Secures Substantial Order of 17,352 Bitcoin Mining Machines from Mawson.

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) (“Canaan” or the “Company”), a leading high-performance computing solutions provider, announced that it has received from Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (OTCQB: MIGI) (“Mawson”) a purchase order (the “Order”) for 17,352 bitcoin mining machines with an aggregate operating hash power of 1.5EH. According to the terms of the Order, the Company will deliver the latest generations of its Avalon A1166 and A1246 bitcoin mining machines to Mawson’s operations in the U.S. and Australia throughout 2021 and 2022.

The Order is in addition to Mawson’s previous order placed earlier this year for 11,760 of the Company’s A1246 bitcoin mining machines with an aggregate operating hash power of 1.05EH.

Over the last 12 months, CAN stock rose by 289.52%.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.40 billion, with 156.62 million shares outstanding and 140.32 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.81M shares, CAN stock reached a trading volume of 4872340 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Canaan Inc. [CAN]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canaan Inc. is set at 0.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.22.

CAN Stock Performance Analysis:

Canaan Inc. [CAN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.16. With this latest performance, CAN shares gained by 43.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -60.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 289.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.01 for Canaan Inc. [CAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.85, while it was recorded at 8.99 for the last single week of trading, and 10.13 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Canaan Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Canaan Inc. [CAN] shares currently have an operating margin of -56.71 and a Gross Margin at +5.84. Canaan Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -48.05.

Return on Total Capital for CAN is now -37.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -37.09. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -37.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Canaan Inc. [CAN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.95. Additionally, CAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Canaan Inc. [CAN] managed to generate an average of -$125,657 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.Canaan Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Canaan Inc. [CAN] Insider Position Details

59 institutional holders increased their position in Canaan Inc. [NASDAQ:CAN] by around 10,155,856 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 13,535,405 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 3,377,170 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,314,091 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CAN stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,683,034 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 4,376,935 shares during the same period.