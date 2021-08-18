Bank of America Corporation [BAC] Is Currently -0.48 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Bank of America Corporation [NYSE: BAC] loss -0.48% or -0.2 points to close at $41.09 with a heavy trading volume of 43276674 shares. The company report on August 11, 2021 that University of Houston College of Medicine Receives $1M Bank of America Grant to Advance Racial Equality, Economic Opportunity.

Grant Will Help Increase Primary Care Access in Underserved Communities.

The University of Houston College of Medicine, founded last year on a distinct social mission to be accountable to society for improving the overall health and health care of Greater Houston, Texas and beyond, has received a $1 million grant from Bank of America to support the medical school’s commitment to increase primary care access in underserved urban and rural communities.

It opened the trading session at $41.05, the shares rose to $41.565 and dropped to $40.6221, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BAC points out that the company has recorded 19.41% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -79.04% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 46.16M shares, BAC reached to a volume of 43276674 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Bank of America Corporation [BAC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BAC shares is $43.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BAC stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Odeon have made an estimate for Bank of America Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Keefe Bruyette raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on July 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Bank of America Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $42, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Neutral rating on BAC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bank of America Corporation is set at 0.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for BAC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 102.02.

Trading performance analysis for BAC stock

Bank of America Corporation [BAC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.82. With this latest performance, BAC shares gained by 11.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 58.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.67 for Bank of America Corporation [BAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.99, while it was recorded at 41.62 for the last single week of trading, and 35.96 for the last 200 days.

Bank of America Corporation [BAC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bank of America Corporation [BAC] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.88. Bank of America Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.85.

Return on Total Capital for BAC is now 2.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.53. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.66, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bank of America Corporation [BAC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 169.66. Additionally, BAC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.35. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 101.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bank of America Corporation [BAC] managed to generate an average of $84,009 per employee.

Bank of America Corporation [BAC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BAC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bank of America Corporation go to 24.32%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Bank of America Corporation [BAC]

There are presently around $249,981 million, or 74.30% of BAC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BAC stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 1,010,100,606, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 622,744,096 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $25.59 billion in BAC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $21.25 billion in BAC stock with ownership of nearly 0.856% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bank of America Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 1,186 institutional holders increased their position in Bank of America Corporation [NYSE:BAC] by around 186,962,778 shares. Additionally, 1,130 investors decreased positions by around 243,152,747 shares, while 285 investors held positions by with 5,653,616,349 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,083,731,874 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BAC stock had 154 new institutional investments in for a total of 31,443,295 shares, while 117 institutional investors sold positions of 17,479,375 shares during the same period.