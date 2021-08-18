Baidu Inc. [BIDU] Is Currently -3.86 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Baidu Inc. [NASDAQ: BIDU] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.86% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -11.99%. The company report on August 17, 2021 that Baidu Announces Proposed Debt Offering.

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU; HKEX: 9888) (“Baidu” or the “Company”), a leading AI company with strong Internet foundation, announced that it has filed a preliminary prospectus supplement with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) under an automatic shelf registration statement on Form F-3, pursuant to which the Company proposes to sell senior notes.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, including repayment of certain existing indebtedness. In addition, the Company plans to use an equivalent amount of the net proceeds to finance or refinance, in whole or in part, one or more of its new or existing Eligible Projects, pursuant to its Sustainable Finance Framework. This framework will be made available to investors via Baidu’s Corporate ESG website: esg.baidu.com.

Over the last 12 months, BIDU stock rose by 25.55%. The average equity rating for BIDU stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $54.27 billion, with 370.26 million shares outstanding and 268.51 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.90M shares, BIDU stock reached a trading volume of 6617042 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Baidu Inc. [BIDU]:

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Baidu Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, KeyBanc Capital Markets dropped their target price from $332 to $270. The new note on the price target was released on August 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Baidu Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $283 to $264, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on BIDU stock. On August 13, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for BIDU shares from 333 to 286.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Baidu Inc. is set at 5.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for BIDU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 70.57.

BIDU Stock Performance Analysis:

Baidu Inc. [BIDU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.99. With this latest performance, BIDU shares dropped by -18.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BIDU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.66 for Baidu Inc. [BIDU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 179.44, while it was recorded at 157.83 for the last single week of trading, and 204.83 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Baidu Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Baidu Inc. [BIDU] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.39 and a Gross Margin at +48.49. Baidu Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.91.

Return on Total Capital for BIDU is now 5.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.07. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Baidu Inc. [BIDU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 47.23. Additionally, BIDU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 37.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Baidu Inc. [BIDU] managed to generate an average of $613,482 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Baidu Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

BIDU Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BIDU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Baidu Inc. go to 2.58%.

Baidu Inc. [BIDU] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $23,644 million, or 61.90% of BIDU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BIDU stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,442,464, which is approximately 1.706% of the company’s market cap and around 15.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,781,178 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.43 billion in BIDU stocks shares; and PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, currently with $1.39 billion in BIDU stock with ownership of nearly 0.64% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Baidu Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 391 institutional holders increased their position in Baidu Inc. [NASDAQ:BIDU] by around 23,055,478 shares. Additionally, 401 investors decreased positions by around 40,292,951 shares, while 139 investors held positions by with 97,965,969 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 161,314,398 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BIDU stock had 100 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,157,022 shares, while 153 institutional investors sold positions of 7,006,143 shares during the same period.