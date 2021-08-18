Astra Space Inc. [ASTR] fell -2.47% so far this year. What now?

Astra Space Inc. [NASDAQ: ASTR] traded at a low on 08/17/21, posting a -7.68 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $9.86. The company report on August 13, 2021 that Lisa Nelson Joins Astra Board of Directors.

Technology and finance leader appointed to Audit Committee.

Astra Space, Inc. (“Astra”) (Nasdaq: ASTR), announced that Lisa Nelson has been appointed to Astra’s Board of Directors and to the Company’s Audit Committee, effective August 10, 2021.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5278934 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Astra Space Inc. stands at 9.24% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.72%.

The market cap for ASTR stock reached $2.55 billion, with 37.50 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.34M shares, ASTR reached a trading volume of 5278934 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Astra Space Inc. [ASTR]?

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Astra Space Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 27, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Astra Space Inc. is set at 1.10 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

How has ASTR stock performed recently?

Astra Space Inc. [ASTR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.87. With this latest performance, ASTR shares gained by 3.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.64% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.08 for Astra Space Inc. [ASTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.91, while it was recorded at 10.79 for the last single week of trading, and 11.43 for the last 200 days.

Astra Space Inc. [ASTR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Astra Space Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Insider trade positions for Astra Space Inc. [ASTR]

There are presently around $135 million, or 30.90% of ASTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ASTR stocks are: LIGHT STREET CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 2,999,661, which is approximately 7.969% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP, holding 1,732,823 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.09 million in ASTR stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $10.75 million in ASTR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

32 institutional holders increased their position in Astra Space Inc. [NASDAQ:ASTR] by around 8,401,699 shares. Additionally, 31 investors decreased positions by around 4,964,170 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 366,087 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,731,956 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ASTR stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,926,626 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 4,193,014 shares during the same period.