Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARPO] Is Currently 11.65 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: ARPO] price surged by 11.65 percent to reach at $0.24. The company report on August 12, 2021 that Aerpio Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update.

Ended second quarter 2021 with $36.8 million in cash and cash equivalents.

On May 16, 2021, Aerpio entered into an agreement and plan of merger with Aadi Bioscience, Inc., which is subject to the approval of Aerpio shareholders and other customary closing conditions.

A sum of 20385840 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 10.19M shares. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares reached a high of $2.68 and dropped to a low of $2.02 until finishing in the latest session at $2.30.

The one-year ARPO stock forecast points to a potential downside of -53.33. The average equity rating for ARPO stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARPO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARPO shares is $1.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARPO stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 23, 2018, representing the official price target for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARPO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.83.

ARPO Stock Performance Analysis:

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARPO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.86. With this latest performance, ARPO shares gained by 16.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARPO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.49 for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARPO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.02, while it was recorded at 2.14 for the last single week of trading, and 1.60 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARPO] shares currently have an operating margin of -42.38. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -28.77.

Return on Total Capital for ARPO is now -15.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.83. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.84, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARPO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.16. Additionally, ARPO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARPO] managed to generate an average of -$359,610 per employee.Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 16.90 and a Current Ratio set at 16.90.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARPO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $70 million, or 76.30% of ARPO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARPO stocks are: SATTER MANAGEMENT CO., L.P. with ownership of 5,621,835, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC, holding 5,193,946 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.95 million in ARPO stocks shares; and AVORO CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $10.35 million in ARPO stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 20 institutional holders increased their position in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:ARPO] by around 10,209,953 shares. Additionally, 21 investors decreased positions by around 6,277,940 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 13,843,598 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 30,331,491 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARPO stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,741,889 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 4,188,585 shares during the same period.