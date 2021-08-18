Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] Is Currently 0.07 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [NASDAQ: AMD] gained 0.07% on the last trading session, reaching $107.56 price per share at the time. The company report on August 3, 2021 that New AMD Radeon PRO W6000X Series GPUs Bring Groundbreaking High-Performance AMD RDNA 2 Architecture to Mac Pro.

– New AMD GPUs harness the high-performance, energy efficient AMD RDNA™ 2 architecture, AMD Infinity Cache and other advanced technologies to power demanding professional design and content creation workloads –.

– AMD Radeon™ PRO W6800X Duo graphics card with high-speed AMD Infinity Fabric™ interconnect technology delivers up to a massive 30.2 teraflops of compute performance –.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. represents 1.22 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $125.69 billion with the latest information. AMD stock price has been found in the range of $105.35 to $108.70.

If compared to the average trading volume of 57.96M shares, AMD reached a trading volume of 73854566 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMD shares is $104.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMD stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company raised their target price from $100 to $110. The new note on the price target was released on July 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $125 to $130, while Susquehanna kept a Positive rating on AMD stock. On July 28, 2021, analysts increased their price target for AMD shares from 135 to 150.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. is set at 4.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 18.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMD in the course of the last twelve months was 50.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

Trading performance analysis for AMD stock

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.01. With this latest performance, AMD shares gained by 24.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.81 for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 93.53, while it was recorded at 107.95 for the last single week of trading, and 86.91 for the last 200 days.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.02 and a Gross Margin at +44.53. Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.50.

Return on Total Capital for AMD is now 27.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 50.40. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 57.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 33.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.80. Additionally, AMD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.38. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] managed to generate an average of $197,619 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.30.Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. go to 32.44%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]

There are presently around $88,846 million, or 70.70% of AMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 97,500,198, which is approximately 0.559% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 85,529,419 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.2 billion in AMD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.73 billion in AMD stock with ownership of nearly -4.001% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 820 institutional holders increased their position in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [NASDAQ:AMD] by around 66,517,050 shares. Additionally, 467 investors decreased positions by around 77,635,490 shares, while 135 investors held positions by with 681,858,757 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 826,011,297 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMD stock had 219 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,046,128 shares, while 105 institutional investors sold positions of 4,461,846 shares during the same period.