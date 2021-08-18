23andMe Holding Co. [ME] Revenue clocked in at $305.46 million, down -27.82% YTD: What’s Next?

23andMe Holding Co. [NASDAQ: ME] stock went on an upward path that rose over 13.17% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.18%. The company report on August 13, 2021 that 23andMe Reports FY2022 First Quarter Financial Results.

First quarter revenue up 23% over prior yearStrong cash balance of $770 millionContinuing to advance therapeutics portfolio to drive future revenue growth.

23andMe Holding Co. (Nasdaq: ME) (“23andMe”), a leading consumer genetics and research company, reported its financial results for the first quarter of its fiscal year 2022 (Q1 FY2022), which ended June 30, 2021.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.50 billion, with 63.57 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.80M shares, ME stock reached a trading volume of 10705899 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on 23andMe Holding Co. [ME]:

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for 23andMe Holding Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 12, 2021, representing the official price target for 23andMe Holding Co. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 23andMe Holding Co. is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for ME stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

ME Stock Performance Analysis:

23andMe Holding Co. [ME] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.18. With this latest performance, ME shares dropped by -13.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.06% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ME stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.45 for 23andMe Holding Co. [ME]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.98, while it was recorded at 7.85 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into 23andMe Holding Co. Fundamentals:

23andMe Holding Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.00 and a Current Ratio set at 0.00.

23andMe Holding Co. [ME] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $478 million, or 19.80% of ME stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ME stocks are: SC US (TTGP), LTD. with ownership of 14,184,130, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; EUCLIDEAN CAPITAL LLC, holding 10,243,119 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $84.51 million in ME stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $62.26 million in ME stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in 23andMe Holding Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 49 institutional holders increased their position in 23andMe Holding Co. [NASDAQ:ME] by around 54,862,570 shares. Additionally, 60 investors decreased positions by around 11,593,077 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 8,466,430 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 57,989,217 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ME stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 53,235,793 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 8,267,816 shares during the same period.