why Kimberly-Clark Corporation [KMB] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $141.75

Kimberly-Clark Corporation [NYSE: KMB] price surged by 1.64 percent to reach at $2.2. The company report on August 12, 2021 that Kotex and South African Pop Star Create ‘She Can Anthem’ to Challenge Period Misconceptions.

Northampton, MA –News Direct– Kimberly-Clark Corporation.

To help break down stereotypes and misconceptions about periods, Kimberly-Clark’s Kotex® brand partnered with South Africa’s well-known music artist and megastar Boity Thulo to invite South Africans to submit lyrics addressing period stigma to write the ‘She Can Anthem.’ With more than 500 lines of lyrics submitted by both women and men, the ‘She Can Anthem’ recently hit the #19 spot on South Africa’s music charts.

A sum of 1419565 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.25M shares. Kimberly-Clark Corporation shares reached a high of $136.8698 and dropped to a low of $134.40 until finishing in the latest session at $136.48.

The one-year KMB stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.72. The average equity rating for KMB stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Kimberly-Clark Corporation [KMB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KMB shares is $141.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KMB stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Kimberly-Clark Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 24, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Kimberly-Clark Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $144 to $123, while JP Morgan kept a Underweight rating on KMB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kimberly-Clark Corporation is set at 1.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for KMB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 88.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.92.

KMB Stock Performance Analysis:

Kimberly-Clark Corporation [KMB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.42. With this latest performance, KMB shares gained by 0.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KMB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.24 for Kimberly-Clark Corporation [KMB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 133.42, while it was recorded at 134.62 for the last single week of trading, and 134.22 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Kimberly-Clark Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kimberly-Clark Corporation [KMB] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.71 and a Gross Margin at +37.12. Kimberly-Clark Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.29.

Return on Total Capital for KMB is now 39.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 30.58. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 793.25, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kimberly-Clark Corporation [KMB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,424.92. Additionally, KMB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 93.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,326.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 86.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kimberly-Clark Corporation [KMB] managed to generate an average of $51,130 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.17.Kimberly-Clark Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

KMB Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KMB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kimberly-Clark Corporation go to 1.89%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation [KMB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $33,604 million, or 75.30% of KMB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KMB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 27,616,743, which is approximately -0.28% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 25,249,063 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.45 billion in KMB stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.28 billion in KMB stock with ownership of nearly -1.461% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kimberly-Clark Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 707 institutional holders increased their position in Kimberly-Clark Corporation [NYSE:KMB] by around 15,185,134 shares. Additionally, 722 investors decreased positions by around 20,412,064 shares, while 280 investors held positions by with 210,622,905 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 246,220,103 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KMB stock had 95 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,219,846 shares, while 117 institutional investors sold positions of 1,510,284 shares during the same period.