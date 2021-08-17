Wedbush lifts Travere Therapeutics Inc. [TVTX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Travere Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: TVTX] jumped around 2.37 points on Monday, while shares priced at $17.82 at the close of the session, up 15.34%. The company report on August 16, 2021 that Travere Therapeutics Announces Positive Topline Interim Results from the Ongoing Phase 3 PROTECT Study of Sparsentan in IgA Nephropathy.

Sparsentan treatment group experienced 49.8 percent mean reduction of proteinuria from baseline after 36 weeks, more than threefold the reduction of active comparator; interim primary efficacy endpoint achieved, p<0.0001. To date in the study, sparsentan has been generally well-tolerated and consistent with the previously observed safety profile. Travere Therapeutics Inc. stock is now -34.62% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TVTX Stock saw the intraday high of $21.34 and lowest of $17.05 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 33.09, which means current price is +39.76% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/21. Compared to the average trading volume of 815.17K shares, TVTX reached a trading volume of 30958370 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Travere Therapeutics Inc. [TVTX]?

Wedbush have made an estimate for Travere Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 26, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Travere Therapeutics Inc. is set at 1.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for TVTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.80.

How has TVTX stock performed recently?

Travere Therapeutics Inc. [TVTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.58. With this latest performance, TVTX shares gained by 29.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TVTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.98 for Travere Therapeutics Inc. [TVTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.60, while it was recorded at 15.33 for the last single week of trading, and 22.33 for the last 200 days.

Travere Therapeutics Inc. [TVTX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Travere Therapeutics Inc. [TVTX] shares currently have an operating margin of -38.01 and a Gross Margin at +85.60. Travere Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -85.43.

Return on Total Capital for TVTX is now -16.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -38.15. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -78.37, with Return on Assets sitting at -27.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Travere Therapeutics Inc. [TVTX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 115.54. Additionally, TVTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 115.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Travere Therapeutics Inc. [TVTX] managed to generate an average of -$646,683 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.76 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Travere Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.60 and a Current Ratio set at 5.70.

Insider trade positions for Travere Therapeutics Inc. [TVTX]

There are presently around $1,102 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TVTX stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 5,748,000, which is approximately 143.973% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., holding 5,614,428 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $100.05 million in TVTX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $88.97 million in TVTX stock with ownership of nearly 3.332% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Travere Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 75 institutional holders increased their position in Travere Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:TVTX] by around 12,864,376 shares. Additionally, 77 investors decreased positions by around 13,151,675 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 35,850,271 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 61,866,322 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TVTX stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,667,737 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 5,181,560 shares during the same period.