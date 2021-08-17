Wall Street Analyst Initiated Owl Rock Capital Corporation [ORCC]. What else is Wall St. saying

Owl Rock Capital Corporation [NYSE: ORCC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.62% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.45%. The company report on August 5, 2021 that Owl Rock Capital Corp. Reports Second Quarter Net Investment Income Per Share of $0.30 and NAV Per Share of $14.90.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE: ORCC, or the “Company”) reported net investment income of $119.1 million, or $0.30 per share, and net income of $150.2 million, or $0.38 per share, for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. Reported net asset value per share was $14.90 at June 30, 2021 as compared to $14.82 at March 31, 2021.

Craig W. Packer, Chief Executive Officer of Owl Rock Capital Corporation commented, “We are extremely pleased to deliver on a number of the objectives we have discussed in prior quarters. We are now well within our target leverage range and continue to grow the portfolio, and our earnings benefited from an increase in prepayment-related income. This quarter was also our third most active quarter of originations since inception, underscoring the strength of our platform.”.

Over the last 12 months, ORCC stock rose by 21.51%. The one-year Owl Rock Capital Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 2.65. The average equity rating for ORCC stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.73 billion, with 391.83 million shares outstanding and 381.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.11M shares, ORCC stock reached a trading volume of 1716869 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Owl Rock Capital Corporation [ORCC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ORCC shares is $15.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ORCC stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Owl Rock Capital Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 01, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $13.50 to $15. The new note on the price target was released on February 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Owl Rock Capital Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Janney analysts kept a Buy rating on ORCC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Owl Rock Capital Corporation is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for ORCC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.57.

ORCC Stock Performance Analysis:

Owl Rock Capital Corporation [ORCC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.45. With this latest performance, ORCC shares gained by 2.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ORCC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.26 for Owl Rock Capital Corporation [ORCC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.52, while it was recorded at 14.58 for the last single week of trading, and 13.84 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Owl Rock Capital Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Owl Rock Capital Corporation [ORCC] shares currently have an operating margin of +71.79 and a Gross Margin at +85.71. Owl Rock Capital Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +51.57.

Return on Total Capital for ORCC is now 5.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.87. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.61, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Owl Rock Capital Corporation [ORCC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 92.10. Additionally, ORCC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 92.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.94.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation [ORCC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,472 million, or 45.40% of ORCC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ORCC stocks are: REGENTS OF THE UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA with ownership of 38,609,751, which is approximately -9.56% of the company’s market cap and around 10.00% of the total institutional ownership; STATE OF NEW JERSEY COMMON PENSION FUND E, holding 28,737,860 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $422.73 million in ORCC stocks shares; and STRS OHIO, currently with $131.91 million in ORCC stock with ownership of nearly -4.198% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Owl Rock Capital Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 126 institutional holders increased their position in Owl Rock Capital Corporation [NYSE:ORCC] by around 8,744,040 shares. Additionally, 76 investors decreased positions by around 21,219,598 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 138,056,481 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 168,020,119 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ORCC stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 593,277 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 6,907,278 shares during the same period.