Visa Inc. [V] is 7.60% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Visa Inc. [NYSE: V] gained 1.16% on the last trading session, reaching $235.36 price per share at the time. The company report on August 11, 2021 that Visa U.S. Spending Momentum Index Picks up in July.

Visa’s latest SMI reading indicates discretionary spending remained solid in July.

Visa (NYSE: V) released the July reading of the U.S. Spending Momentum Index (SMI), which reached 112.5, up 0.8 points from the June reading of 111.7. A reading above 100 suggests consumer spending continues to expand on a year-over-year basis. The Visa SMI is an economic indicator of the health of consumer spending. The SMI provides insight into what drives upturns and downturns in spending by measuring the breadth of the momentum supporting these trends.

Visa Inc. represents 1.98 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $498.72 billion with the latest information. V stock price has been found in the range of $230.20 to $235.48.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.98M shares, V reached a trading volume of 7560982 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Visa Inc. [V]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for V shares is $267.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on V stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for Visa Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $265 to $280. The new note on the price target was released on July 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Visa Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $250 to $275, while Truist kept a Buy rating on V stock. On July 28, 2021, analysts increased their price target for V shares from 265 to 290.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Visa Inc. is set at 4.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for V stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 22.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for V in the course of the last twelve months was 50.26 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

Trading performance analysis for V stock

Visa Inc. [V] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.93. With this latest performance, V shares dropped by -5.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for V stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.25 for Visa Inc. [V]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 238.56, while it was recorded at 234.59 for the last single week of trading, and 220.37 for the last 200 days.

Visa Inc. [V]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Visa Inc. [V] shares currently have an operating margin of +64.58 and a Gross Margin at +75.84. Visa Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +47.95.

Return on Total Capital for V is now 25.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 19.19. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.55, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Visa Inc. [V] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 68.05. Additionally, V Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 69.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Visa Inc. [V] managed to generate an average of $510,976 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Visa Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Visa Inc. [V]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for V. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Visa Inc. go to 19.71%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Visa Inc. [V]

There are presently around $377,328 million, or 97.30% of V stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of V stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 143,191,304, which is approximately 0.045% of the company’s market cap and around 0.12% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 124,221,034 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $29.24 billion in V stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $19.42 billion in V stock with ownership of nearly -1.786% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Visa Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 1,534 institutional holders increased their position in Visa Inc. [NYSE:V] by around 46,256,500 shares. Additionally, 1,234 investors decreased positions by around 46,570,641 shares, while 382 investors held positions by with 1,510,368,726 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,603,195,867 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. V stock had 147 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,923,841 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 3,952,634 shares during the same period.