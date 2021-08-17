United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] is 7.05% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

United Airlines Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: UAL] closed the trading session at $46.30 on 08/16/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $45.16, while the highest price level was $46.55. The company report on August 5, 2021 that United Awards Free Flights for a Year to Winners of “Your Shot to Fly” Sweepstakes.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 7.05 percent and weekly performance of -0.32 percent. The stock has been moved at 1.29 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 0.63 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -18.15 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 12.39M shares, UAL reached to a volume of 8234398 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UAL shares is $61.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UAL stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn have made an estimate for United Airlines Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 13, 2021, representing the official price target for United Airlines Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United Airlines Holdings Inc. is set at 1.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for UAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 64.07.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.32. With this latest performance, UAL shares gained by 0.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.39 for United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.65, while it was recorded at 47.18 for the last single week of trading, and 49.45 for the last 200 days.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

United Airlines Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $9,037 million, or 64.00% of UAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 33,571,949, which is approximately 4.241% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 26,675,398 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.24 billion in UAL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $795.89 million in UAL stock with ownership of nearly 0.766% of the company’s market capitalization.

283 institutional holders increased their position in United Airlines Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:UAL] by around 12,149,325 shares. Additionally, 246 investors decreased positions by around 19,578,006 shares, while 124 investors held positions by with 163,456,485 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 195,183,816 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UAL stock had 86 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,348,757 shares, while 93 institutional investors sold positions of 4,896,790 shares during the same period.