The Walt Disney Company [DIS] Stock trading around $179.09 per share: What’s Next?

The Walt Disney Company [NYSE: DIS] traded at a low on 08/16/21, posting a -1.10 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $179.09. The company report on August 16, 2021 that Disney Expands Adaptive Costumes and Wheelchair Cover Sets, Unveils Full 2021 Halloween Lineup.

Adaptive Line Includes Products from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and Beyond.

, Disney (NYSE: DIS) added all new Adaptive Roleplay kid’s costumes and wheelchair cover sets to the previously available assortment that launched last year. In addition to adaptive costumes inspired by Disney Princess and Pixar characters that were created in collaboration with Disguise, new items include a Marvel Studios’ Black Panther Adaptive Costume, a Star Wars: The Mandalorian Adaptive Costume and Star Wars: The Mandalorian Wheelchair Cover Set. These adaptive features allow fans who use wheelchairs and have other accessibility needs to transform into some of their favorite characters across the Disney portfolio. Also available now on shopDisney.com, is a robust Halloween 2021 lineup including costumes for adults, kids and pets.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8701827 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of The Walt Disney Company stands at 2.01% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.92%.

The market cap for DIS stock reached $322.18 billion, with 1.82 billion shares outstanding and 1.81 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.07M shares, DIS reached a trading volume of 8701827 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Walt Disney Company [DIS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DIS shares is $207.51 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DIS stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for The Walt Disney Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $202 to $210. The new note on the price target was released on August 13, 2021, representing the official price target for The Walt Disney Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $190 to $195, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Market Perform rating on DIS stock. On August 13, 2021, analysts increased their price target for DIS shares from 200 to 210.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Walt Disney Company is set at 3.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for DIS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for DIS in the course of the last twelve months was 229.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has DIS stock performed recently?

The Walt Disney Company [DIS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.34. With this latest performance, DIS shares dropped by -0.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DIS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.57 for The Walt Disney Company [DIS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 176.92, while it was recorded at 178.92 for the last single week of trading, and 174.77 for the last 200 days.

The Walt Disney Company [DIS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Walt Disney Company [DIS] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.49 and a Gross Margin at +24.49. The Walt Disney Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.35.

Return on Total Capital for DIS is now 2.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.13. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Walt Disney Company [DIS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 74.56. Additionally, DIS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.92. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 66.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Walt Disney Company [DIS] managed to generate an average of -$13,951 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.The Walt Disney Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for The Walt Disney Company [DIS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DIS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Walt Disney Company go to 50.89%.

Insider trade positions for The Walt Disney Company [DIS]

There are presently around $213,372 million, or 67.20% of DIS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DIS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 136,666,060, which is approximately 0.693% of the company’s market cap and around 0.12% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 119,480,524 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.4 billion in DIS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $12.88 billion in DIS stock with ownership of nearly 1.921% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Walt Disney Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 1,603 institutional holders increased their position in The Walt Disney Company [NYSE:DIS] by around 57,234,489 shares. Additionally, 1,300 investors decreased positions by around 46,858,120 shares, while 361 investors held positions by with 1,087,333,337 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,191,425,946 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DIS stock had 124 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,261,138 shares, while 151 institutional investors sold positions of 10,850,090 shares during the same period.