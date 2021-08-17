The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock [HNST] moved down -3.18: Why It’s Important

The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock [NASDAQ: HNST] slipped around -0.32 points on Monday, while shares priced at $9.75 at the close of the session, down -3.18%. The company report on August 17, 2021 that Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Shareholders of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Investigation.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.50M shares, HNST reached a trading volume of 5642932 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock [HNST]?

Guggenheim have made an estimate for The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $17.50 to $11. The new note on the price target was released on August 16, 2021, representing the official price target for The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while Loop Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on HNST stock. On June 17, 2021, analysts increased their price target for HNST shares from 17 to 18.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock is set at 0.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for HNST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.97.

How has HNST stock performed recently?

The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock [HNST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -29.19.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HNST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 22.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.08 for The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock [HNST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.03, while it was recorded at 12.33 for the last single week of trading.

The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock [HNST]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock [HNST] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.51 and a Gross Margin at +35.04. The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.81.

Return on Total Capital for HNST is now -7.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.96. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.09. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock [HNST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 27.53. Additionally, HNST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock [HNST] managed to generate an average of -$75,738 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.27.The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Insider trade positions for The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock [HNST]

There are presently around $581 million, or 68.00% of HNST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HNST stocks are: CATTERTON MANAGEMENT COMPANY, L.L.C. with ownership of 12,169,803, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 9.50% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 7,875,880 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $76.79 million in HNST stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $64.51 million in HNST stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 92 institutional holders increased their position in The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock [NASDAQ:HNST] by around 59,594,368 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 59,594,368 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HNST stock had 92 new institutional investments in for a total of 59,594,368 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.