Stifel slashes price target on Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] – find out why.

Kinder Morgan Inc. [NYSE: KMI] slipped around -0.21 points on Monday, while shares priced at $17.00 at the close of the session, down -1.22%. The company report on July 22, 2021 that Kinder Morgan Announces $0.27 Per Share Dividend and Results for Second Quarter Of 2021.

Kinder Morgan, Inc.’s (NYSE: KMI) board of directors approved a cash dividend of $0.27 per share for the second quarter ($1.08 annualized), payable on August 16, 2021, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 2, 2021. This dividend represents a 3% increase over the second quarter of 2020.

KMI is reporting a second quarter net loss attributable to KMI of $757 million, compared to a net loss attributable to KMI of $637 million in the second quarter of 2020; and distributable cash flow (DCF) of $1,025 million, compared to $1,001 million in the second quarter of 2020. This quarter’s net loss was primarily due to a $1,600 million ($1,228 million after-tax), non-cash impairment related to anticipated lower volumes and rates on contract renewals on our South Texas natural gas processing and gathering assets. Adjusted Earnings, which do not include that impairment, were $516 million for the quarter.

Kinder Morgan Inc. stock is now 24.36% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. KMI Stock saw the intraday high of $17.20 and lowest of $16.965 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 19.29, which means current price is +26.16% above from all time high which was touched on 06/11/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 13.77M shares, KMI reached a trading volume of 12954459 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KMI shares is $18.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KMI stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Kinder Morgan Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on June 16, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Kinder Morgan Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Underweight rating on KMI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kinder Morgan Inc. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for KMI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for KMI in the course of the last twelve months was 21.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has KMI stock performed recently?

Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.23. With this latest performance, KMI shares dropped by -3.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KMI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.40 for Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.96, while it was recorded at 17.19 for the last single week of trading, and 16.12 for the last 200 days.

Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.29 and a Gross Margin at +37.32. Kinder Morgan Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.92.

Return on Total Capital for KMI is now 4.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.16. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.33, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 111.31. Additionally, KMI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 103.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] managed to generate an average of $10,072 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Kinder Morgan Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KMI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kinder Morgan Inc. go to 6.92%.

Insider trade positions for Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI]

There are presently around $23,353 million, or 57.70% of KMI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KMI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 180,745,619, which is approximately 13.38% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 169,476,131 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.88 billion in KMI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.32 billion in KMI stock with ownership of nearly 4.018% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kinder Morgan Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 622 institutional holders increased their position in Kinder Morgan Inc. [NYSE:KMI] by around 105,152,775 shares. Additionally, 471 investors decreased positions by around 97,617,857 shares, while 153 investors held positions by with 1,170,929,761 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,373,700,393 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KMI stock had 112 new institutional investments in for a total of 22,209,568 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 6,598,611 shares during the same period.