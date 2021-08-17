Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD] Revenue clocked in at $1.35 billion, up 35.53% YTD: What’s Next?

Robinhood Markets Inc. [NASDAQ: HOOD] plunged by -$3.44 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $49.79 during the day while it closed the day at $47.19. The company report on August 12, 2021 that Robinhood Markets, Inc. Announces the Say Q&A Platform Will Be Available to HOOD Shareholders Ahead of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call.

As part of its mission to democratize finance for all, Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) announced that its shareholders can submit and upvote questions to management using the Q&A platform developed by Say ahead of Robinhood’s second quarter 2021 earnings call. The earnings call will take place on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at 2:00 PM PT/5:00 PM ET.

Robinhood shareholders can visit https://app.saytechnologies.com/robinhood-2021-q2 to submit questions. The Q&A platform will be open for question submission starting August 11, 2021 at 1:30 PM PT/4:30 PM ET. Shareholders will be able to submit and upvote questions until August 17, 2021 at 2:00 PM PT/5:00 PM ET. Management will address a selection of the most upvoted questions relating to Robinhood’s business and financial results on the earnings call. Shareholders can email hello@saytechnologies.com for any support inquiries.

The market cap for HOOD stock reached $37.47 billion, with 793.92 million shares outstanding and 642.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 57.07M shares, HOOD reached a trading volume of 11904376 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD]:

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Robinhood Markets Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 05, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Robinhood Markets Inc. is set at 9.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for HOOD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 27.68.

HOOD stock trade performance evaluation

Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.96.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.17, while it was recorded at 50.21 for the last single week of trading.

Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.44 and a Gross Margin at +50.51. Robinhood Markets Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.30.

Return on Total Capital for HOOD is now 0.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.19. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 92.98. Additionally, HOOD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.17.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.Robinhood Markets Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.