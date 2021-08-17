Market cap of Yum! Brands Inc. [YUM] reaches 39.43B – now what?

Yum! Brands Inc. [NYSE: YUM] jumped around 1.6 points on Friday, while shares priced at $134.96 at the close of the session, up 1.20%. The company report on August 12, 2021 that Yum! Brands, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 Per Share.

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.50 per share of common stock. The quarterly dividend will be distributed September 10, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 27, 2021.

Yum! Brands, Inc., based in Louisville, Kentucky, has over 51,000 restaurants in more than 150 countries and territories primarily operating the company’s brands – KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell – global leaders of the chicken, pizza and Mexican-style food categories. The Company’s family of brands also includes The Habit Burger Grill, a fast-casual restaurant concept specializing in made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches and more. Yum! Brands was included on the 2021 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index and in 2020, Yum! Brands was named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America and was ranked among the top 100 Best Corporate Citizens by 3BL Media.

Yum! Brands Inc. stock is now 24.32% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. YUM Stock saw the intraday high of $135.00 and lowest of $133.06 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 134.80, which means current price is +33.39% above from all time high which was touched on 08/13/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.60M shares, YUM reached a trading volume of 1435055 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Yum! Brands Inc. [YUM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YUM shares is $120.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YUM stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Yum! Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 27, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Yum! Brands Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $118, while Atlantic Equities analysts kept a Neutral rating on YUM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Yum! Brands Inc. is set at 2.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for YUM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for YUM in the course of the last twelve months was 41.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has YUM stock performed recently?

Yum! Brands Inc. [YUM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.69. With this latest performance, YUM shares gained by 15.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 45.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YUM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.12 for Yum! Brands Inc. [YUM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 121.53, while it was recorded at 133.72 for the last single week of trading, and 112.14 for the last 200 days.

Yum! Brands Inc. [YUM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Yum! Brands Inc. [YUM] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.79 and a Gross Margin at +47.54. Yum! Brands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.99.

Return on Total Capital for YUM is now 48.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 30.34. Additionally, YUM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 310.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 198.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Yum! Brands Inc. [YUM] managed to generate an average of $23,789 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.02.Yum! Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Yum! Brands Inc. [YUM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for YUM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Yum! Brands Inc. go to 15.54%.

Insider trade positions for Yum! Brands Inc. [YUM]

There are presently around $31,933 million, or 80.60% of YUM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of YUM stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 34,084,064, which is approximately 11.315% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 23,202,151 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.13 billion in YUM stocks shares; and MAGELLAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD, currently with $2.97 billion in YUM stock with ownership of nearly 5.798% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Yum! Brands Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 426 institutional holders increased their position in Yum! Brands Inc. [NYSE:YUM] by around 14,965,237 shares. Additionally, 436 investors decreased positions by around 13,134,773 shares, while 283 investors held positions by with 208,512,547 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 236,612,557 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YUM stock had 98 new institutional investments in for a total of 732,070 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 4,714,423 shares during the same period.