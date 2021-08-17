Market Analysts see New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] falling to $11. Time to buy?

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYSE: NYCB] gained 0.16% or 0.02 points to close at $12.63 with a heavy trading volume of 5702342 shares. The company report on August 16, 2021 that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. And Figure Technologies, Inc. Enter Into Strategic Relationship.

Companies To Collaborate On Blockchain Initiatives Using Provenance Blockchain.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. to Become an Investor In Figure Technologies, Inc.

It opened the trading session at $12.54, the shares rose to $12.71 and dropped to $12.43, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NYCB points out that the company has recorded 16.51% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -63.6% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.54M shares, NYCB reached to a volume of 5702342 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NYCB shares is $15.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NYCB stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for New York Community Bancorp Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 05, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 15, 2021, representing the official price target for New York Community Bancorp Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9.50, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on NYCB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for New York Community Bancorp Inc. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for NYCB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.96.

Trading performance analysis for NYCB stock

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.36. With this latest performance, NYCB shares gained by 13.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NYCB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.39 for New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.57, while it was recorded at 12.58 for the last single week of trading, and 11.23 for the last 200 days.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.24. New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.57.

Return on Total Capital for NYCB is now 2.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.86. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 238.98. Additionally, NYCB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 193.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] managed to generate an average of $171,408 per employee.

An analysis of insider ownership at New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]

There are presently around $3,741 million, or 60.80% of NYCB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NYCB stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 58,167,356, which is approximately 2.452% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 45,578,513 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $575.66 million in NYCB stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $217.1 million in NYCB stock with ownership of nearly 16.269% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in New York Community Bancorp Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 228 institutional holders increased their position in New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYSE:NYCB] by around 50,018,599 shares. Additionally, 144 investors decreased positions by around 24,130,346 shares, while 77 investors held positions by with 222,047,973 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 296,196,918 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NYCB stock had 63 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,128,191 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 16,378,746 shares during the same period.