Market Analysts see Magal Security Systems Ltd. [MAGS] falling to $1.90. Time to buy?

Magal Security Systems Ltd. [NASDAQ: MAGS] gained 11.33% on the last trading session, reaching $5.11 price per share at the time. The company report on August 16, 2021 that Senstar Technologies (legal name: Magal Security Systems Ltd.) Declares a $40 Million Cash Distribution.

Senstar Technologies (name change from Magal Security Systems, Ltd. is pending) (NASDAQ: MAGS), a leading international provider of comprehensive physical, video, and access control security products and solutions, announced that the Board of Directors has declared a cash distribution to shareholders in the amount of $1.725 per share (approximately $40 million in the aggregate), following the approval of the shareholders and the receipt of court approval in Israel. The cash distribution will be paid in US$ on September 22, 2021 to shareholders of record on August 31, 2021. According to NASDAQ, the ex-dividend date for NASDAQ trading will be September 23, 2021, the day after the payment date.

Nasdaq Rule 1114(b)(2) provides that if the value of a cash distribution is 25% or greater than the value of the subject security, the ex- dividend date will be the first business day after the payable date. On September 23, 2021, the ex-dividend date, NASDAQ will reset the opening trading price of Senstar Technologies’ ordinary shares to reflect the payment of the cash distribution. While an investor generally needs to own the shares on the payable date to be entitled to the cash distribution, investors should consult with their financial advisors as to their entitlement to the cash distribution. The trading price for Senstar Technologies’ ordinary shares on the ex-dividend date is expected to be lower than the closing price on September 22, 2021, the last trading date before the ex-dividend date, to reflect the amount of the cash distribution.

Magal Security Systems Ltd. represents 23.38 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $119.47 million with the latest information. MAGS stock price has been found in the range of $4.43 to $5.65.

If compared to the average trading volume of 52.68K shares, MAGS reached a trading volume of 6961174 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Magal Security Systems Ltd. [MAGS]:

B. Riley & Co have made an estimate for Magal Security Systems Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2009.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Magal Security Systems Ltd. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for MAGS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.84.

Trading performance analysis for MAGS stock

Magal Security Systems Ltd. [MAGS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.06. With this latest performance, MAGS shares gained by 11.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 52.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MAGS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.30 for Magal Security Systems Ltd. [MAGS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.57, while it was recorded at 4.60 for the last single week of trading, and 4.48 for the last 200 days.

Magal Security Systems Ltd. [MAGS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Magal Security Systems Ltd. [MAGS] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.36 and a Gross Margin at +42.27. Magal Security Systems Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.44.

Return on Total Capital for MAGS is now 6.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.45. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Magal Security Systems Ltd. [MAGS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.99. Additionally, MAGS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Magal Security Systems Ltd. [MAGS] managed to generate an average of $914 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.69.Magal Security Systems Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.30 and a Current Ratio set at 6.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at Magal Security Systems Ltd. [MAGS]

There are presently around $18 million, or 58.70% of MAGS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MAGS stocks are: GRACE & WHITE INC /NY with ownership of 1,140,557, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 47.90% of the total institutional ownership; JANNEY MONTGOMERY SCOTT LLC, holding 757,004 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.87 million in MAGS stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $3.51 million in MAGS stock with ownership of nearly -7.986% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Magal Security Systems Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in Magal Security Systems Ltd. [NASDAQ:MAGS] by around 28,295 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 259,960 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 3,278,177 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,566,432 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MAGS stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 28,295 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 20,669 shares during the same period.