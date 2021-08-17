Market Analysts see eBay Inc. [EBAY] falling to $79. Time to buy?

eBay Inc. [NASDAQ: EBAY] closed the trading session at $75.25 on 08/16/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $73.51, while the highest price level was $76.55. The company report on August 12, 2021 that eBay Drops Luxury Handbags Machines Into Iconic Neighborhoods, Bringing Coveted Designers Into the Hands of Shoppers.

For two days only in New York and Los Angeles, lucky shoppers can score the bag of their dreams from Hermès, Chanel, Prada, Louis Vuitton and more.

With the luxury resale market seeing exponential growth in recent months and showing no signs of slowing down, eBay is bringing a lust-worthy selection of designer handbags from the marketplace directly into the hands of shoppers, with first-of-its-kind luxury handbag machines popping up in Dumbo, Brooklyn and Silver Lake, Los Angeles.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 49.75 percent and weekly performance of 15.15 percent. The stock has been moved at 19.70 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 10.37 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 21.98 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.33M shares, EBAY reached to a volume of 12663747 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about eBay Inc. [EBAY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EBAY shares is $69.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EBAY stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for eBay Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price from $63 to $65. The new note on the price target was released on August 12, 2021, representing the official price target for eBay Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $80 to $81, while Credit Suisse kept a Outperform rating on EBAY stock. On August 12, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for EBAY shares from 72 to 69.

The Average True Range (ATR) for eBay Inc. is set at 2.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for EBAY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 27.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for EBAY in the course of the last twelve months was 23.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.00.

EBAY stock trade performance evaluation

eBay Inc. [EBAY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.15. With this latest performance, EBAY shares gained by 10.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EBAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.87 for eBay Inc. [EBAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 68.50, while it was recorded at 70.70 for the last single week of trading, and 59.56 for the last 200 days.

eBay Inc. [EBAY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and eBay Inc. [EBAY] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.35 and a Gross Margin at +75.62. eBay Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.79.

Return on Total Capital for EBAY is now 23.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 23.34. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 79.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, eBay Inc. [EBAY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 228.67. Additionally, EBAY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 69.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 228.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 69.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, eBay Inc. [EBAY] managed to generate an average of $200,157 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.eBay Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.00 and a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for eBay Inc. [EBAY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EBAY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for eBay Inc. go to 11.87%.

eBay Inc. [EBAY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $45,139 million, or 90.20% of EBAY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EBAY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 49,638,905, which is approximately 6.27% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 49,362,912 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.71 billion in EBAY stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $2.54 billion in EBAY stock with ownership of nearly 55.657% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in eBay Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 498 institutional holders increased their position in eBay Inc. [NASDAQ:EBAY] by around 55,793,883 shares. Additionally, 487 investors decreased positions by around 53,374,388 shares, while 180 investors held positions by with 490,686,365 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 599,854,636 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EBAY stock had 117 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,417,786 shares, while 96 institutional investors sold positions of 6,456,851 shares during the same period.