Gold Fields Limited [GFI] Is Currently -0.91 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Gold Fields Limited [NYSE: GFI] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.91% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.04%. The company report on July 30, 2021 that Gold Fields Limited: Trading statement for H1 2021.

– Gold Fields Limited (Gold Fields) (JSE: GFI) (NYSE: GFI) advises that basic earnings per share for the six months ended 30 June 2021 (H1 2021) are expected to be between US¢42-46 per share, an increase of 133-156% (US¢24-28 per share) from the basic earnings of US¢18 per share reported for the six months ended 30 June 2020 (H1 2020).

Headline earnings per share (HEPS) for H1 2021 are expected to be US¢43-47 per share, 115-135% (US¢23-27 per share) higher than the US¢20 per share reported for H1 2020.

Over the last 12 months, GFI stock dropped by -28.90%. The one-year Gold Fields Limited stock forecast points to a potential upside of 32.53. The average equity rating for GFI stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $7.65 billion, with 883.47 million shares outstanding and 862.71 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.72M shares, GFI stock reached a trading volume of 8645513 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Gold Fields Limited [GFI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GFI shares is $12.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GFI stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Gold Fields Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Sector Perform. The new note on the price target was released on September 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Gold Fields Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gold Fields Limited is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for GFI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for GFI in the course of the last twelve months was 6.93.

GFI Stock Performance Analysis:

Gold Fields Limited [GFI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.04. With this latest performance, GFI shares dropped by -6.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GFI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.00 for Gold Fields Limited [GFI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.43, while it was recorded at 8.69 for the last single week of trading, and 9.74 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Gold Fields Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gold Fields Limited [GFI] shares currently have an operating margin of +38.31 and a Gross Margin at +43.16. Gold Fields Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.58.

Return on Total Capital for GFI is now 31.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.07. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.69, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Gold Fields Limited [GFI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 53.37. Additionally, GFI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 49.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Gold Fields Limited [GFI] managed to generate an average of $2,110,249 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 38.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.Gold Fields Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Gold Fields Limited [GFI] Insider Position Details

Positions in Gold Fields Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 94 institutional holders increased their position in Gold Fields Limited [NYSE:GFI] by around 48,149,033 shares. Additionally, 80 investors decreased positions by around 64,303,274 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 169,125,320 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 281,577,627 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GFI stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,256,878 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 2,745,935 shares during the same period.