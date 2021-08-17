For Macy’s Inc. [M], Analyst sees a rise to $20. What next?

Macy’s Inc. [NYSE: M] traded at a low on 08/16/21, posting a -0.05 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $18.91. The company report on August 4, 2021 that Macy’s, Inc. Announces Early Redemption of $1.3 Billion in Senior Secured Notes.

Elimination of 8.375% Senior Secured Notes Further Strengthens Company’s Balance Sheet, Optimizes Capital Allocation and Facilitates the Delivery of Strong and Sustainable Shareholder Returns.

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE: M) issued a notice of redemption to redeem $1.3 billion in principal amount of its 8.375% Senior Secured Notes due 2025 (the “Notes”) on August 17, 2021. This voluntary early redemption covers the entire amount of the outstanding Notes.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 11352016 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Macy’s Inc. stands at 4.57% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.70%.

The market cap for M stock reached $6.02 billion, with 311.60 million shares outstanding and 311.12 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 14.48M shares, M reached a trading volume of 11352016 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Macy’s Inc. [M]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for M shares is $19.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on M stock is a recommendation set at 3.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Macy’s Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price from $14 to $16. The new note on the price target was released on February 24, 2021, representing the official price target for Macy’s Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $10 to $14, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Market Perform rating on M stock. On December 18, 2020, analysts increased their price target for M shares from 9 to 14.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Macy’s Inc. is set at 0.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for M stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for M in the course of the last twelve months was 5.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

How has M stock performed recently?

Macy’s Inc. [M] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.37. With this latest performance, M shares gained by 11.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 163.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for M stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.87 for Macy’s Inc. [M]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.18, while it was recorded at 19.26 for the last single week of trading, and 15.21 for the last 200 days.

Macy’s Inc. [M]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Macy’s Inc. [M] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.28 and a Gross Margin at +26.81. Macy’s Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -21.79.

Return on Total Capital for M is now -7.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -34.20. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -88.33, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Macy’s Inc. [M] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 322.91. Additionally, M Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 297.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Macy’s Inc. [M] managed to generate an average of -$52,093 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 38.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.87.Macy’s Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Macy’s Inc. [M]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for M. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Macy’s Inc. go to -11.82%.

Insider trade positions for Macy’s Inc. [M]

There are presently around $5,079 million, or 82.30% of M stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of M stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 45,722,793, which is approximately 0.165% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 33,678,805 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $636.87 million in M stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $254.63 million in M stock with ownership of nearly -1.213% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Macy’s Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 178 institutional holders increased their position in Macy’s Inc. [NYSE:M] by around 40,897,780 shares. Additionally, 153 investors decreased positions by around 25,133,665 shares, while 73 investors held positions by with 202,530,232 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 268,561,677 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. M stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,665,706 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 3,801,714 shares during the same period.