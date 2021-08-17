Eaton Corporation plc [ETN] Stock trading around $167.62 per share: What’s Next?

Eaton Corporation plc [NYSE: ETN] gained 0.27% or 0.45 points to close at $167.62 with a heavy trading volume of 1715413 shares. The company report on August 14, 2021 that Nevada Jury Awards Electrician $15.6 Million in Mesothelioma Case.

Dean Omar Branham Shirley LLP secures victory in Washoe County court.

The attorneys of Dean Omar Branham Shirley LLP secured a $15.6 million verdict on behalf of a Fernley, Nevada, an electrician who contracted mesothelioma after working with asbestos-containing components manufactured by Eaton Corp. (NYSE: ETN).

It opened the trading session at $166.85, the shares rose to $167.93 and dropped to $166.225, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ETN points out that the company has recorded 35.20% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -74.17% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.64M shares, ETN reached to a volume of 1715413 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Eaton Corporation plc [ETN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ETN shares is $161.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ETN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Eaton Corporation plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 08, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Eaton Corporation plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $103 to $140, while HSBC Securities kept a Buy rating on ETN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eaton Corporation plc is set at 2.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for ETN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for ETN in the course of the last twelve months was 60.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for ETN stock

Eaton Corporation plc [ETN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.90. With this latest performance, ETN shares gained by 8.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 65.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ETN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.12 for Eaton Corporation plc [ETN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 152.77, while it was recorded at 166.47 for the last single week of trading, and 135.06 for the last 200 days.

Eaton Corporation plc [ETN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Eaton Corporation plc [ETN] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.00 and a Gross Margin at +30.49. Eaton Corporation plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.90.

Return on Total Capital for ETN is now 9.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.06. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Eaton Corporation plc [ETN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 56.93. Additionally, ETN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 49.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Eaton Corporation plc [ETN] managed to generate an average of $15,328 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.47 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.Eaton Corporation plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Eaton Corporation plc [ETN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ETN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Eaton Corporation plc go to 18.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Eaton Corporation plc [ETN]

There are presently around $54,239 million, or 83.30% of ETN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ETN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 33,615,179, which is approximately 0.8% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 28,796,305 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.83 billion in ETN stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $4.35 billion in ETN stock with ownership of nearly 2.115% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Eaton Corporation plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 628 institutional holders increased their position in Eaton Corporation plc [NYSE:ETN] by around 23,119,299 shares. Additionally, 551 investors decreased positions by around 20,516,550 shares, while 228 investors held positions by with 279,949,682 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 323,585,531 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ETN stock had 138 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,685,558 shares, while 83 institutional investors sold positions of 2,101,976 shares during the same period.