Dyadic International Inc. [DYAI] Stock trading around $5.27 per share: What’s Next?

Dyadic International Inc. [NASDAQ: DYAI] gained 10.48% on the last trading session, reaching $5.27 price per share at the time. The company report on August 16, 2021 that DYAI: Sorrento Deal Provides Upfront Cash.

By John Vandermosten, CFA.

Dyadic International Inc. represents 27.64 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $148.25 million with the latest information. DYAI stock price has been found in the range of $4.51 to $5.65.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.54M shares, DYAI reached a trading volume of 11931355 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DYAI shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DYAI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dyadic International Inc. is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for DYAI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 87.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.91.

Dyadic International Inc. [DYAI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 43.60. With this latest performance, DYAI shares gained by 55.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DYAI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.07 for Dyadic International Inc. [DYAI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.68, while it was recorded at 4.76 for the last single week of trading, and 4.99 for the last 200 days.

Dyadic International Inc. [DYAI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dyadic International Inc. [DYAI] shares currently have an operating margin of -621.96 and a Gross Margin at +11.05. Dyadic International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -582.13.

Return on Total Capital for DYAI is now -30.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -29.00. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -29.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -27.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dyadic International Inc. [DYAI] managed to generate an average of -$1,036,141 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.Dyadic International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.00 and a Current Ratio set at 8.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at Dyadic International Inc. [DYAI]

There are presently around $21 million, or 21.50% of DYAI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DYAI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,037,284, which is approximately -15.811% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; PORTOLAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 567,412 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.99 million in DYAI stocks shares; and MARSHALL WACE, LLP, currently with $1.7 million in DYAI stock with ownership of nearly -8.932% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dyadic International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 25 institutional holders increased their position in Dyadic International Inc. [NASDAQ:DYAI] by around 909,259 shares. Additionally, 31 investors decreased positions by around 2,243,213 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 900,631 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,053,103 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DYAI stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 638,671 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 270,653 shares during the same period.