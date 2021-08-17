Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL] is -0.70% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Delta Air Lines Inc. [NYSE: DAL] surged by $0.03 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $40.015 during the day while it closed the day at $39.93. The company report on July 29, 2021 that Delta Air Lines Announces Early Tender Results of, and Election of Early Settlement for, Its Offer for Outstanding Notes.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) (“Delta”) announced the early tender participation results, as of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on July 28, 2021 (the “Early Tender Time”), of its previously announced cash tender offer for up to $1.0 billion in aggregate purchase price, excluding accrued and unpaid interest (the “Maximum Tender Amount”), of certain of its outstanding debt securities (the “Notes”).

With respect to the Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn at or prior to the Early Tender Time, Delta has elected to have an early settlement date to make payment for such Notes on July 30, 2021. The tender offer is being made on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase dated July 15, 2021 (the “Offer to Purchase”).

Delta Air Lines Inc. stock has also gained 1.63% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DAL stock has declined by -14.59% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -10.57% and lost -0.70% year-on date.

The market cap for DAL stock reached $25.96 billion, with 637.00 million shares outstanding and 634.98 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.83M shares, DAL reached a trading volume of 10834554 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DAL shares is $56.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DAL stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn have made an estimate for Delta Air Lines Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Delta Air Lines Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Delta Air Lines Inc. is set at 1.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for DAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 19.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 23.43.

DAL stock trade performance evaluation

Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.63. With this latest performance, DAL shares dropped by -0.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.36 for Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.52, while it was recorded at 40.42 for the last single week of trading, and 43.09 for the last 200 days.

Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL] shares currently have an operating margin of -48.44 and a Gross Margin at -38.23. Delta Air Lines Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -72.45.

Return on Total Capital for DAL is now -23.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -38.58. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -146.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2,317.34. Additionally, DAL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 95.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2,160.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 89.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL] managed to generate an average of -$167,365 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.Delta Air Lines Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $16,376 million, or 65.80% of DAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 66,622,784, which is approximately 1.412% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 39,892,245 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.59 billion in DAL stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $877.05 million in DAL stock with ownership of nearly -21.988% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Delta Air Lines Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 440 institutional holders increased their position in Delta Air Lines Inc. [NYSE:DAL] by around 37,505,337 shares. Additionally, 462 investors decreased positions by around 38,867,000 shares, while 175 investors held positions by with 333,741,629 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 410,113,966 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DAL stock had 92 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,478,317 shares, while 118 institutional investors sold positions of 5,290,549 shares during the same period.