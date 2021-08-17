Citigroup Inc. [C] stock Resumed by Keefe Bruyette analyst, price target now $85

Citigroup Inc. [NYSE: C] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.38% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.81%. The company report on August 17, 2021 that Citi Foundation Pledges $250,000 to Haiti for Immediate Earthquake Relief Efforts.

In response to the 7.2 magnitude earthquake in Haiti on Saturday, the Citi Foundation announced a $250,000 pledge to UNICEF USA to assist with immediate relief efforts.

Citi Latin America CEO Ernesto Torres Cantú said, “We are sending a heartfelt message of solidarity to the people of Haiti and our colleagues in the aftermath of the devastating earthquake. You are not alone. The Citi Foundation funds will help provide immediate support to children and families displaced as a result of the earthquake, which are the most vulnerable and in urgent need of shelter, clean water, medical care and social protections.”.

Over the last 12 months, C stock rose by 36.22%. The one-year Citigroup Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.23. The average equity rating for C stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $148.17 billion, with 2.06 billion shares outstanding and 2.02 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 20.32M shares, C stock reached a trading volume of 15424343 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Citigroup Inc. [C]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for C shares is $86.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on C stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Citigroup Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse dropped their target price from $84 to $83. The new note on the price target was released on June 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Citigroup Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Citigroup Inc. is set at 1.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for C stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 470.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for C in the course of the last twelve months was 10.58.

C Stock Performance Analysis:

Citigroup Inc. [C] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.81. With this latest performance, C shares gained by 7.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 36.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for C stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.65 for Citigroup Inc. [C]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 70.40, while it was recorded at 73.32 for the last single week of trading, and 66.62 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Citigroup Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Citigroup Inc. [C] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.52. Citigroup Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.36.

Return on Total Capital for C is now 1.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.55. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.60, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Citigroup Inc. [C] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 252.61. Additionally, C Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 142.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Citigroup Inc. [C] managed to generate an average of $52,352 per employee.

C Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for C. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Citigroup Inc. go to 28.35%.

Citigroup Inc. [C] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $112,790 million, or 79.80% of C stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of C stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 169,883,300, which is approximately 0.006% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 159,955,065 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.53 billion in C stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.71 billion in C stock with ownership of nearly -0.784% of the company’s market capitalization.

889 institutional holders increased their position in Citigroup Inc. [NYSE:C] by around 69,556,848 shares. Additionally, 749 investors decreased positions by around 100,499,145 shares, while 211 investors held positions by with 1,394,292,630 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,564,348,623 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. C stock had 159 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,685,229 shares, while 130 institutional investors sold positions of 11,541,279 shares during the same period.