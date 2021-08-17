BofA Securities slashes price target on Equity Commonwealth [EQC] – find out why.

Equity Commonwealth [NYSE: EQC] gained 0.19% on the last trading session, reaching $26.65 price per share at the time. The company report on August 9, 2021 that Monmouth Comments on ISS Report.

ISS Recognizes Monmouth Board Ran Organized and Thorough Strategic Alternatives Process and Acknowledges the Benefits of a Transaction with EQC.

Monmouth Urges Stockholders to Vote the WHITE Proxy Card “FOR” the Equity Commonwealth Transaction.

Equity Commonwealth represents 122.19 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.24 billion with the latest information. EQC stock price has been found in the range of $26.40 to $26.74.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.21M shares, EQC reached a trading volume of 2217432 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Equity Commonwealth [EQC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EQC shares is $29.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EQC stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Equity Commonwealth shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 07, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 14, 2019, representing the official price target for Equity Commonwealth stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $34, while Stifel analysts kept a Hold rating on EQC stock. On February 16, 2018, analysts increased their price target for EQC shares from 31 to 32.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Equity Commonwealth is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for EQC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 53.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 24.37.

Trading performance analysis for EQC stock

Equity Commonwealth [EQC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.34. With this latest performance, EQC shares dropped by -1.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EQC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.82 for Equity Commonwealth [EQC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.88, while it was recorded at 26.39 for the last single week of trading, and 27.47 for the last 200 days.

Equity Commonwealth [EQC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Equity Commonwealth [EQC] shares currently have an operating margin of -22.85 and a Gross Margin at +26.14. Equity Commonwealth’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +680.91.

Return on Total Capital for EQC is now -0.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.62. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.67, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Equity Commonwealth [EQC] managed to generate an average of $16,117,643 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.

Equity Commonwealth [EQC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EQC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Equity Commonwealth go to -2.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Equity Commonwealth [EQC]

There are presently around $3,218 million, or 96.91% of EQC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EQC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18,426,348, which is approximately 2.518% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; NUANCE INVESTMENTS, LLC, holding 14,389,506 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $383.48 million in EQC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $333.93 million in EQC stock with ownership of nearly 32.287% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Equity Commonwealth stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 151 institutional holders increased their position in Equity Commonwealth [NYSE:EQC] by around 12,994,297 shares. Additionally, 128 investors decreased positions by around 11,052,116 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 96,697,571 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 120,743,984 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EQC stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,608,310 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 4,211,161 shares during the same period.