BlackBerry Limited [BB] Is Currently -2.13 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

BlackBerry Limited [NYSE: BB] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.13% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -7.11%. The company report on August 11, 2021 that BlackBerry IVY to Provide Secure Vehicle-Based Payments.

BlackBerry will Unlock the Large Market for Vehicle-Based Payments and E-Commerce.

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB), announced a new solution to deliver highly-secure vehicle-based payment capability to unlock a connected car payments market that is projected to reach over €530 billion by 2030.

Over the last 12 months, BB stock rose by 101.46%. The one-year BlackBerry Limited stock forecast points to a potential downside of -15.67. The average equity rating for BB stock is currently 4.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.64 billion, with 567.36 million shares outstanding and 557.87 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 41.21M shares, BB stock reached a trading volume of 7465317 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on BlackBerry Limited [BB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BB shares is $8.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BB stock is a recommendation set at 4.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Securities have made an estimate for BlackBerry Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Reduce, with their previous recommendation back on June 25, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 25, 2021, representing the official price target for BlackBerry Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Sell rating on BB stock. On March 31, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for BB shares from 10 to 9.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BlackBerry Limited is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for BB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for BB in the course of the last twelve months was 79.42 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

BB Stock Performance Analysis:

BlackBerry Limited [BB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.11. With this latest performance, BB shares dropped by -4.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 101.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.20 for BlackBerry Limited [BB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.66, while it was recorded at 10.08 for the last single week of trading, and 9.83 for the last 200 days.

Insight into BlackBerry Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BlackBerry Limited [BB] shares currently have an operating margin of -16.69 and a Gross Margin at +51.62. BlackBerry Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -123.63.

Return on Total Capital for BB is now -5.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -45.42. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -55.60, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BlackBerry Limited [BB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 56.05. Additionally, BB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 53.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BlackBerry Limited [BB] managed to generate an average of -$421,206 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.BlackBerry Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

BlackBerry Limited [BB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,074 million, or 56.60% of BB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BB stocks are: FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD/ CAN with ownership of 46,724,700, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 11.20% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 41,649,670 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $402.75 million in BB stocks shares; and ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH, currently with $266.28 million in BB stock with ownership of nearly 0.297% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BlackBerry Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 124 institutional holders increased their position in BlackBerry Limited [NYSE:BB] by around 14,020,135 shares. Additionally, 145 investors decreased positions by around 21,329,966 shares, while 51 investors held positions by with 179,142,992 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 214,493,093 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BB stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,771,992 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 3,378,588 shares during the same period.