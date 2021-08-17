Argus slashes price target on AT&T Inc. [T] – find out why.

AT&T Inc. [NYSE: T] jumped around 0.01 points on Monday, while shares priced at $28.20 at the close of the session, up 0.04%. The company report on August 16, 2021 that FirstNet Brings a One-of-a-Kind 5G Experience to More First Responders Across the Country.

MegaRange™ Capabilities Connect Firefighters Battling Wildfires; FirstNet Serves as Wireless Backup for AT&T ESInet™ to Increase Resiliency.

AT&T Inc. stock is now -1.95% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. T Stock saw the intraday high of $28.29 and lowest of $27.98 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 33.88, which means current price is +2.55% above from all time high which was touched on 05/17/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 41.82M shares, T reached a trading volume of 20249129 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AT&T Inc. [T]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for T shares is $30.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on T stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for AT&T Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price from $34 to $37. The new note on the price target was released on July 26, 2021, representing the official price target for AT&T Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Sector Perform rating on T stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AT&T Inc. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for T stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for T in the course of the last twelve months was 14.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has T stock performed recently?

AT&T Inc. [T] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.26. With this latest performance, T shares dropped by -0.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for T stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.70 for AT&T Inc. [T]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.49, while it was recorded at 28.13 for the last single week of trading, and 29.29 for the last 200 days.

AT&T Inc. [T]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

AT&T Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for AT&T Inc. [T]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for T. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AT&T Inc. go to 1.39%.

Insider trade positions for AT&T Inc. [T]

There are presently around $106,312 million, or 52.70% of T stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of T stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 567,066,411, which is approximately 0.946% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 508,851,017 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.35 billion in T stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $8.37 billion in T stock with ownership of nearly 3.059% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,167 institutional holders increased their position in AT&T Inc. [NYSE:T] by around 254,614,368 shares. Additionally, 1,400 investors decreased positions by around 167,861,003 shares, while 187 investors held positions by with 3,347,443,495 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,769,918,866 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. T stock had 146 new institutional investments in for a total of 34,166,809 shares, while 160 institutional investors sold positions of 24,131,024 shares during the same period.