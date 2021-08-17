Argus lifts McKesson Corporation [MCK] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

McKesson Corporation [NYSE: MCK] closed the trading session at $198.43 on 08/13/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $197.26, while the highest price level was $199.41. The company report on August 5, 2021 that McKesson Reports Fiscal 2022 First-Quarter Results.

McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) has released its fiscal 2022 first-quarter financial results. Results can be accessed on McKesson’s Investor Relations website at investor.mckesson.com/financials/quarterly-results.

As previously announced, the company will host a live webcast of the earnings conference call for investors, Wednesday, August 4th at 4:30 PM ET to review its financial results. The live webcast will be available on McKesson’s Investor Relations website, along with the company’s earnings press release, financial tables, and slide presentation. The replay of the webcast will be accessible for at least twelve months following the conference call. Additional information about upcoming events for the investor community can be found at investor.mckesson.com/events-and-presentations.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 14.09 percent and weekly performance of -0.75 percent. The stock has been moved at 8.88 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 4.71 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 1.76 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.24M shares, MCK reached to a volume of 1417540 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MCK shares is $224.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MCK stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for McKesson Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 02, 2020, representing the official price target for McKesson Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $202, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on MCK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for McKesson Corporation is set at 3.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for MCK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for MCK in the course of the last twelve months was 9.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

McKesson Corporation [MCK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.75. With this latest performance, MCK shares gained by 4.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MCK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.45 for McKesson Corporation [MCK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 194.62, while it was recorded at 197.13 for the last single week of trading, and 185.85 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and McKesson Corporation [MCK] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.47 and a Gross Margin at +4.86. McKesson Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.90.

Return on Total Capital for MCK is now 26.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -42.53. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -178.98, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.19. Additionally, MCK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 100.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, McKesson Corporation [MCK] managed to generate an average of -$59,711 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 3.77.McKesson Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MCK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for McKesson Corporation go to 9.48%.

There are presently around $26,864 million, or 91.00% of MCK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MCK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15,800,291, which is approximately -0.862% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,517,260 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.68 billion in MCK stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $1.44 billion in MCK stock with ownership of nearly -5.183% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in McKesson Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 425 institutional holders increased their position in McKesson Corporation [NYSE:MCK] by around 8,096,841 shares. Additionally, 439 investors decreased positions by around 10,095,226 shares, while 182 investors held positions by with 117,190,387 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 135,382,454 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MCK stock had 86 new institutional investments in for a total of 817,545 shares, while 75 institutional investors sold positions of 1,394,181 shares during the same period.