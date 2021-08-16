ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM] Revenue clocked in at $4.91 billion, up 286.43% YTD: What’s Next?

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [NYSE: ZIM] closed the trading session at $44.44 on 08/13/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $42.74, while the highest price level was $45.38. The company report on August 4, 2021 that ZIM to Release Second Quarter 2021 Results on Wednesday, August 18, 2021.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) announced that the Company will release its second quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, before the U.S. financial markets open. Management will host a conference call and webcast (along with a slide presentation) to review the results and provide a corporate update at 8:00 AM ET.

To access the live conference call by telephone, please dial the following numbers: United States +1-855-272-3518 or +1-718-705-8796; Israel +972-3-721-9662; or UK/international +44-1-212-818-004. The call (and slide presentation) will be available via live webcast through ZIM’s website, located at the following link. Following the conclusion of the call, a replay of the conference call will be available on the Company’s website.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 286.43 percent and weekly performance of 4.20 percent. The stock has been moved at 120.87 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 11.16 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 14.98 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.74M shares, ZIM reached to a volume of 1843749 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZIM shares is $48.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZIM stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 23, 2021, representing the official price target for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on ZIM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. is set at 2.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZIM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.30.

ZIM stock trade performance evaluation

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.20. With this latest performance, ZIM shares gained by 11.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 120.87% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZIM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.88 for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.76, while it was recorded at 43.09 for the last single week of trading.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.50 and a Gross Margin at +21.11. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.98.

Return on Total Capital for ZIM is now 41.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 41.03. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10,794.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 21.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 685.48. Additionally, ZIM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 87.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 64.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 498.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 63.42.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.68.ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,025 million, or 37.20% of ZIM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZIM stocks are: DEUTSCHE BANK AG with ownership of 14,231,045, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 51.71% of the total institutional ownership; KING STREET CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., holding 5,016,530 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $222.94 million in ZIM stocks shares; and HAREL INSURANCE INVESTMENTS & FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD., currently with $143.63 million in ZIM stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 82 institutional holders increased their position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [NYSE:ZIM] by around 29,900,684 shares. Additionally, 16 investors decreased positions by around 2,632,370 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 13,033,379 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 45,566,433 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZIM stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 28,414,171 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 312,238 shares during the same period.