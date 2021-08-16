Yum China Holdings Inc. [YUMC] moved up 0.64: Why It’s Important

Yum China Holdings Inc. [NYSE: YUMC] gained 0.64% on the last trading session, reaching $61.54 price per share at the time. The company report on July 29, 2021 that Yum China Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results.

Total Revenues grew 29%. System Sales grew 14% and Same-Store Sales were up 5% in constant currency Opened 404 new stores; Total stores reached 11,023, an increase of 1,069 stores year over year Reported $233 million Operating Profit.

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (the “Company” or “Yum China”) (NYSE: YUMC and HKEX: 9987) reported unaudited results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Yum China Holdings Inc. represents 421.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $25.74 billion with the latest information. YUMC stock price has been found in the range of $60.93 to $61.77.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.07M shares, YUMC reached a trading volume of 1780001 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Yum China Holdings Inc. [YUMC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YUMC shares is $70.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YUMC stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Atlantic Equities have made an estimate for Yum China Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 29, 2020, representing the official price target for Yum China Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $63, while CLSA analysts kept a Buy rating on YUMC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Yum China Holdings Inc. is set at 1.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for YUMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for YUMC in the course of the last twelve months was 34.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

Trading performance analysis for YUMC stock

Yum China Holdings Inc. [YUMC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.32. With this latest performance, YUMC shares dropped by -5.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YUMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.76 for Yum China Holdings Inc. [YUMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 65.11, while it was recorded at 61.28 for the last single week of trading, and 61.06 for the last 200 days.

Yum China Holdings Inc. [YUMC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Yum China Holdings Inc. [YUMC] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.54 and a Gross Margin at +15.33. Yum China Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.49.

Return on Total Capital for YUMC is now 11.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.01. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.89, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Yum China Holdings Inc. [YUMC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 38.53. Additionally, YUMC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 31.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Yum China Holdings Inc. [YUMC] managed to generate an average of $1,960 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 56.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.93.Yum China Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Yum China Holdings Inc. [YUMC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for YUMC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Yum China Holdings Inc. go to 13.71%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Yum China Holdings Inc. [YUMC]

There are presently around $21,593 million, or 89.00% of YUMC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of YUMC stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 37,846,292, which is approximately -9.67% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 34,145,331 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.1 billion in YUMC stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $1.16 billion in YUMC stock with ownership of nearly -5.565% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Yum China Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 361 institutional holders increased their position in Yum China Holdings Inc. [NYSE:YUMC] by around 28,151,700 shares. Additionally, 292 investors decreased positions by around 27,630,615 shares, while 205 investors held positions by with 295,087,576 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 350,869,891 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YUMC stock had 100 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,188,510 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 5,591,333 shares during the same period.