XPO Logistics Inc. [XPO] gain 29.60% so far this year. What now?

XPO Logistics Inc. [NYSE: XPO] traded at a high on 08/13/21, posting a 1.86 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $89.88. The company report on August 10, 2021 that XPO Logistics Recognizes Another 133 LTL Drivers for Safety Milestones.

Honors drivers with accident-free records of one, two and three million miles.

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a leading global provider of freight transportation services, announced that another seven XPO less-than-truckload (LTL) drivers surpassed three million accident-free miles in the first half of 2021:.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1451122 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of XPO Logistics Inc. stands at 2.52% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.03%.

The market cap for XPO stock reached $10.11 billion, with 112.00 million shares outstanding and 92.28 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.30M shares, XPO reached a trading volume of 1451122 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about XPO Logistics Inc. [XPO]?

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for XPO Logistics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen dropped their target price from $169 to $106. The new note on the price target was released on August 09, 2021, representing the official price target for XPO Logistics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $103, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on XPO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for XPO Logistics Inc. is set at 2.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for XPO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for XPO in the course of the last twelve months was 19.87 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has XPO stock performed recently?

XPO Logistics Inc. [XPO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.06. With this latest performance, XPO shares gained by 9.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 79.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XPO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.67 for XPO Logistics Inc. [XPO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 83.77, while it was recorded at 87.53 for the last single week of trading, and 74.29 for the last 200 days.

XPO Logistics Inc. [XPO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and XPO Logistics Inc. [XPO] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.75 and a Gross Margin at +14.93. XPO Logistics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.64.

Return on Total Capital for XPO is now 4.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.06. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, XPO Logistics Inc. [XPO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 331.67. Additionally, XPO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 264.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, XPO Logistics Inc. [XPO] managed to generate an average of $1,020 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.07.XPO Logistics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for XPO Logistics Inc. [XPO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XPO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for XPO Logistics Inc. go to 12.00%.

Insider trade positions for XPO Logistics Inc. [XPO]

There are presently around $7,629 million, or 89.60% of XPO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XPO stocks are: ORBIS ALLAN GRAY LTD with ownership of 12,808,177, which is approximately -8.382% of the company’s market cap and around 14.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,197,026 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $826.63 million in XPO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $803.08 million in XPO stock with ownership of nearly 15.276% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in XPO Logistics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 276 institutional holders increased their position in XPO Logistics Inc. [NYSE:XPO] by around 8,943,279 shares. Additionally, 211 investors decreased positions by around 5,623,311 shares, while 92 investors held positions by with 70,308,544 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 84,875,134 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XPO stock had 92 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,375,358 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 886,882 shares during the same period.