Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company [WLTW] Stock trading around $219.24 per share: What’s Next?

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company [NASDAQ: WLTW] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.92% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.51%. The company report on August 13, 2021 that Willis Towers Watson announces agreement to sell Willis Re to Gallagher.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW), a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company, announced an agreement with Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (Gallagher) to purchase Willis Re. Completion of the deal is subject to the receipt of required regulatory approvals and clearances, as well as other customary closing conditions and consultation where required. The business will be divested for a total upfront cash consideration of $3.25 billion plus an earnout payable in 2025 of up to $750 million in cash, subject to certain adjustments.

John Haley, CEO, Willis Towers Watson (WTW), said, “Following the termination of the proposed combination with Aon, we have been taking time to reflect on what we have learned about WTW over the last 16 months and determine how we will move forward as an independent company. As part of this, we conducted a review of strategic alternatives for Willis Re, our global reinsurance business. While we highly value Willis Re and our colleagues who contribute to its success, we concluded that divestment was the appropriate path for this business and for WTW.

Over the last 12 months, WLTW stock rose by 10.31%. The one-year Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.93. The average equity rating for WLTW stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $28.55 billion, with 130.00 million shares outstanding and 128.60 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.49M shares, WLTW stock reached a trading volume of 1535009 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company [WLTW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WLTW shares is $267.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WLTW stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MKM Partners have made an estimate for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 03, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company stock. On November 02, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for WLTW shares from 246 to 202.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company is set at 5.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for WLTW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for WLTW in the course of the last twelve months was 33.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

WLTW Stock Performance Analysis:

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company [WLTW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.51. With this latest performance, WLTW shares dropped by -1.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WLTW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.90 for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company [WLTW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 227.76, while it was recorded at 219.70 for the last single week of trading, and 224.62 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company [WLTW] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.09 and a Gross Margin at +76.37. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.63.

Return on Total Capital for WLTW is now 8.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.04. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company [WLTW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 62.17. Additionally, WLTW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 51.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company [WLTW] managed to generate an average of $21,605 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

WLTW Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WLTW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company go to 7.40%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company [WLTW] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $25,697 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WLTW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,724,362, which is approximately 0.702% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,742,017 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.92 billion in WLTW stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.39 billion in WLTW stock with ownership of nearly 3.164% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 224 institutional holders increased their position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company [NASDAQ:WLTW] by around 12,719,377 shares. Additionally, 274 investors decreased positions by around 12,788,959 shares, while 86 investors held positions by with 91,702,488 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 117,210,824 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WLTW stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,167,651 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 3,145,453 shares during the same period.