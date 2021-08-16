why Weibo Corporation [WB] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $56.71

Weibo Corporation [NASDAQ: WB] slipped around -2.04 points on Friday, while shares priced at $52.65 at the close of the session, down -3.73%. The company report on August 9, 2021 that Weibo Corporation to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 18, 2021.

Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ: WB), a leading social media for people to create, share and discover content, will announce its unaudited financial results for the second quarter 2021 before the market opens on Wednesday, August 18, 2021. Following the announcement, Weibo’s management team will host a conference call from 7 AM – 8 AM Eastern Time on August 18, 2021 (or 7 PM – 8 PM Beijing Time on August 18, 2021) to present an overview of the Company’s financial performance and business operations.

Please register in advance of the conference call using the link provided below. Upon registering, you will be provided with dial-in numbers, passcode and unique registrant ID by email. To join the conference, please use the conference access information provided in the email received at the point of registering.

Weibo Corporation stock is now 28.45% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. WB Stock saw the intraday high of $54.51 and lowest of $51.74 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 64.70, which means current price is +33.12% above from all time high which was touched on 07/07/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.39M shares, WB reached a trading volume of 1512225 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Weibo Corporation [WB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WB shares is $56.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WB stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CLSA have made an estimate for Weibo Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 29, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays dropped their target price from $47 to $40. The new note on the price target was released on April 22, 2020, representing the official price target for Weibo Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Weibo Corporation is set at 2.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for WB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.41.

How has WB stock performed recently?

Weibo Corporation [WB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.42. With this latest performance, WB shares dropped by -15.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 54.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.58 for Weibo Corporation [WB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.63, while it was recorded at 54.88 for the last single week of trading, and 49.67 for the last 200 days.

Weibo Corporation [WB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Weibo Corporation [WB] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.99 and a Gross Margin at +82.12. Weibo Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.54.

Return on Total Capital for WB is now 10.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.81. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Weibo Corporation [WB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 86.60. Additionally, WB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 86.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Weibo Corporation [WB] managed to generate an average of $61,877 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.Weibo Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.60 and a Current Ratio set at 4.60.

Earnings analysis for Weibo Corporation [WB]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Weibo Corporation go to 2.52%.

Insider trade positions for Weibo Corporation [WB]

There are presently around $3,337 million, or 47.50% of WB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WB stocks are: ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD with ownership of 9,000,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 7.14% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 8,344,660 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $439.35 million in WB stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $283.68 million in WB stock with ownership of nearly 287.035% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Weibo Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 102 institutional holders increased their position in Weibo Corporation [NASDAQ:WB] by around 12,689,198 shares. Additionally, 77 investors decreased positions by around 9,111,546 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 41,586,301 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 63,387,045 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WB stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,025,248 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 2,999,308 shares during the same period.