why Telefonica S.A. [TEF] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $6.21

Telefonica S.A. [NYSE: TEF] jumped around 0.04 points on Friday, while shares priced at $5.06 at the close of the session, up 0.80%.

Telefonica S.A. stock is now 31.62% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TEF Stock saw the intraday high of $5.07 and lowest of $5.02 per share. The companyâ€™s 52-week high price is 5.07, which means current price is +24.94% above from all time high which was touched on 05/19/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.71M shares, TEF reached a trading volume of 1829555 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Telefonica S.A. [TEF]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TEF shares is $6.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TEF stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Telefonica S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 10, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Telefonica S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Telefonica S.A. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for TEF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for TEF in the course of the last twelve months was 5.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has TEF stock performed recently?

Telefonica S.A. [TEF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.42. With this latest performance, TEF shares gained by 15.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.85% over the last 6 months â€“ not to mention a rise of 28.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TEF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.06 for Telefonica S.A. [TEF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.69, while it was recorded at 4.97 for the last single week of trading, and 4.54 for the last 200 days.

Telefonica S.A. [TEF]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Telefonica S.A.â€™s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Telefonica S.A. [TEF]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TEF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Telefonica S.A. go to 10.80%.

Insider trade positions for Telefonica S.A. [TEF]

There are presently around $298 million, or 1.10% of TEF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TEF stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 19,551,088, which is approximately -4.374% of the companyâ€™s market cap and around 5.60% of the total institutional ownership; PARAMETRIC PORTFOLIO ASSOCIATES LLC, holding 5,683,416 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $28.76 million in TEF stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $23.22 million in TEF stock with ownership of nearly 15.274% of the companyâ€™s market capitalization.

140 institutional holders increased their position in Telefonica S.A. [NYSE:TEF] by around 7,344,243 shares. Additionally, 52 investors decreased positions by around 11,738,944 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 39,728,983 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 58,812,170 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TEF stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,042,780 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 8,204,155 shares during the same period.