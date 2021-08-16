why Scientific Games Corporation [SGMS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $73.25

Scientific Games Corporation [NASDAQ: SGMS] loss -2.86% or -2.06 points to close at $69.89 with a heavy trading volume of 1757623 shares. The company report on August 10, 2021 that SciPlay Announces Formation of Special Committee and Appointment of Advisors.

SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ: SCPL) (“SciPlay” or the “Company”), a leading developer and publisher of digital games on mobile and web platforms, announced that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) has formed a special committee of independent directors (the “Special Committee”) consisting of Mr. William Thompson, Mr. Gerald Cohen, and Mr. Michael Marchetti. The Board has granted the Special Committee independent authority to review and evaluate a previously announced proposal that the Board received on July 15, 2021 from Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) (“Scientific Games”), proposing that Scientific Games acquire the remaining 19% equity interest in SciPlay that Scientific Games does not currently own in an all-stock transaction (the “Proposed Transaction”). In the Proposed Transaction, SciPlay shareholders, other than Scientific Games and its subsidiaries, would receive 0.250 shares of Scientific Games common stock for each share of SciPlay Class A common stock they own, which would imply a premium of 11% based on the Scientific Games and SciPlay respective stock prices as of the close of business on July 14, 2021, the last trading day prior to Scientific Games’ proposal.

The Special Committee has retained Lazard as its financial advisor and Sullivan & Cromwell LLP as its legal counsel in connection with its review and evaluation of the Proposed Transaction.

It opened the trading session at $72.43, the shares rose to $72.75 and dropped to $69.77, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SGMS points out that the company has recorded 45.91% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -287.85% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 950.71K shares, SGMS reached to a volume of 1757623 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Scientific Games Corporation [SGMS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SGMS shares is $73.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SGMS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Scientific Games Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 10, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Scientific Games Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $22 to $8, while Credit Suisse kept a Underperform rating on SGMS stock. On January 08, 2020, analysts increased their price target for SGMS shares from 30 to 37.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Scientific Games Corporation is set at 3.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for SGMS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for SGMS in the course of the last twelve months was 18.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

Trading performance analysis for SGMS stock

Scientific Games Corporation [SGMS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.13. With this latest performance, SGMS shares gained by 8.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 45.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 236.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SGMS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.70 for Scientific Games Corporation [SGMS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 69.99, while it was recorded at 70.03 for the last single week of trading, and 51.82 for the last 200 days.

Scientific Games Corporation [SGMS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Scientific Games Corporation [SGMS] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.01 and a Gross Margin at +38.84. Scientific Games Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -20.89.

Return on Total Capital for SGMS is now 2.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.60. Additionally, SGMS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 139.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 117.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Scientific Games Corporation [SGMS] managed to generate an average of -$63,222 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.37 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.Scientific Games Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at Scientific Games Corporation [SGMS]

There are presently around $6,000 million, or 90.40% of SGMS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SGMS stocks are: CALEDONIA (PRIVATE) INVESTMENTS PTY LTD with ownership of 9,381,347, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; FINE CAPITAL PARTNERS, L.P., holding 9,095,726 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $635.7 million in SGMS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $579.49 million in SGMS stock with ownership of nearly 14.041% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Scientific Games Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 109 institutional holders increased their position in Scientific Games Corporation [NASDAQ:SGMS] by around 10,308,042 shares. Additionally, 108 investors decreased positions by around 7,697,253 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 67,845,045 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 85,850,340 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SGMS stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 484,673 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 1,552,453 shares during the same period.