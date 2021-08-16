why Pretium Resources Inc. [PVG] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $13.66

Pretium Resources Inc. [NYSE: PVG] gained 16.57% on the last trading session, reaching $9.85 price per share at the time. The company report on August 13, 2021 that Pretivm Records Second Quarter 2021 Operating and Financial Results; Remains On-track for Annual Guidance; Cash Position Now Exceeds Debt.

Pretium Resources Inc. (TSX/NYSE:PVG) (“Pretivm” or the “Company”) announces operating and financial results for the second quarter 2021 (see “Key Operating Metrics” and “Key Financial Metrics” tables below).

All amounts are in US dollars unless otherwise noted. This release should be read in conjunction with the Company’s Financial Statements and Management’s Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A”) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, available on the Company’s website and on SEDAR and EDGAR.

Pretium Resources Inc. represents 187.86 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.99 billion with the latest information. PVG stock price has been found in the range of $8.87 to $10.3387.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.18M shares, PVG reached a trading volume of 6240759 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Pretium Resources Inc. [PVG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PVG shares is $13.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PVG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Pretium Resources Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 16, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Pretium Resources Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pretium Resources Inc. is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for PVG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for PVG in the course of the last twelve months was 6.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for PVG stock

Pretium Resources Inc. [PVG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.44. With this latest performance, PVG shares gained by 4.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PVG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.68 for Pretium Resources Inc. [PVG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.57, while it was recorded at 8.83 for the last single week of trading, and 10.76 for the last 200 days.

Pretium Resources Inc. [PVG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pretium Resources Inc. [PVG] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.53 and a Gross Margin at +36.08. Pretium Resources Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.21.

Return on Total Capital for PVG is now 16.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.22. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.26, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pretium Resources Inc. [PVG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 29.20. Additionally, PVG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 22.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 21.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.63.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 53.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.Pretium Resources Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at Pretium Resources Inc. [PVG]

There are presently around $1,021 million, or 75.95% of PVG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PVG stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 20,412,502, which is approximately 11.112% of the company’s market cap and around 1.44% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 8,667,737 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $85.38 million in PVG stocks shares; and LETKO, BROSSEAU & ASSOCIATES INC, currently with $80.4 million in PVG stock with ownership of nearly -4.556% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pretium Resources Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 80 institutional holders increased their position in Pretium Resources Inc. [NYSE:PVG] by around 11,432,951 shares. Additionally, 72 investors decreased positions by around 11,190,747 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 81,071,583 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 103,695,281 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PVG stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,529,704 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 5,730,218 shares during the same period.