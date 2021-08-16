why Netflix Inc. [NFLX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $613.68

Netflix Inc. [NASDAQ: NFLX] jumped around 5.2 points on Friday, while shares priced at $515.92 at the close of the session, up 1.02%. The company report on July 21, 2021 that Netflix Releases Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) has released its second-quarter 2021 financial results by posting them to its website. Please visit the Netflix investor relations website at http://ir.netflix.net to view the Q2’21 financial results and letter to shareholders.

A video interview with Netflix co-CEO Reed Hastings, co-CEO & Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos, Chief Financial Officer Spence Neumann, COO & Chief Product Officer Greg Peters and VP, IR & Corporate Development Spencer Wang will be available at 3:00 p.m. Pacific Time at youtube.com/netflixir. The interview will be conducted by Nidhi Gupta, Fidelity Management & Research Co. Questions that investors would like to see asked should be sent to nidhi.gupta@fmr.com.

Netflix Inc. stock is now -4.59% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NFLX Stock saw the intraday high of $521.44 and lowest of $511.51 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 593.29, which means current price is +7.81% above from all time high which was touched on 01/20/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.26M shares, NFLX reached a trading volume of 2166857 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Netflix Inc. [NFLX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NFLX shares is $613.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NFLX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Netflix Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, KeyBanc Capital Markets dropped their target price from $650 to $645. The new note on the price target was released on July 21, 2021, representing the official price target for Netflix Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $600 to $625, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on NFLX stock. On July 21, 2021, analysts increased their price target for NFLX shares from 575 to 590.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Netflix Inc. is set at 10.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for NFLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for NFLX in the course of the last twelve months was 162.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has NFLX stock performed recently?

Netflix Inc. [NFLX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.89. With this latest performance, NFLX shares dropped by -4.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NFLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.56 for Netflix Inc. [NFLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 517.01, while it was recorded at 514.97 for the last single week of trading, and 517.02 for the last 200 days.

Netflix Inc. [NFLX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Netflix Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Netflix Inc. [NFLX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NFLX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Netflix Inc. go to 43.04%.

Insider trade positions for Netflix Inc. [NFLX]

There are presently around $185,977 million, or 82.10% of NFLX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NFLX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 33,372,371, which is approximately 0.342% of the company’s market cap and around 1.49% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 28,535,689 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.72 billion in NFLX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $14.05 billion in NFLX stock with ownership of nearly -5.431% of the company’s market capitalization.

913 institutional holders increased their position in Netflix Inc. [NASDAQ:NFLX] by around 19,695,776 shares. Additionally, 782 investors decreased positions by around 18,484,223 shares, while 337 investors held positions by with 322,297,090 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 360,477,089 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NFLX stock had 166 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,687,927 shares, while 141 institutional investors sold positions of 3,405,989 shares during the same period.